An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Protective Accessory for Windshields (TKA-515)

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May 27, 2026, 14:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a windshield accessory to protect against chips and cracks caused by kicked-up stones and other road debris," said an inventor, from Forest Park, Ga. "So I invented the GLASS BODY GUARD, my thin and flexible design helps prevent unexpected damage to your windshield."

The invention provides a protective shield for a vehicle's front window. In doing so, it helps prevent chips and cracks. As a result, it helps avoid costly windshield repairs and replacements. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The GLASS BODY GUARD is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.glassbodyguard.com. Or contact Cyrus Boatwright at 404-883-5219 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

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