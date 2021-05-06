Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Baby Monitor Market | 9.51% YOY growth expected in 2021 despite 2nd wave | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The advanced baby monitor market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Advanced Baby Monitor Market Participants:

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

The company offers various types of baby monitors such as movement monitors, video monitors, and sound monitors.

Dorel Industries Inc.

The company offers HD WiFi baby monitor with smart audio parent unit under the brand Safety 1st.

Hisense Ltd.

The company offers baby monitoring devices such as Video Baby Monitor V24, SC-210 Digital Two-Way Audio Baby Monitor, SC-110 Digital One-Way Audio Monitor, and Babysense 7.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Advanced baby monitor market is segmented as below:

Product

Under The Mattress



Diaper Attachment



Smart Wearable



Other Formats

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The advanced baby monitor market is driven by innovations in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization. In addition, increasing awareness of SIDS in developed markets is expected to trigger the advanced baby monitor market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

