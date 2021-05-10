Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Global Packaging Machinery Market | 4.1% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report

The rising demand for packaging machinery from various end-users is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, contamination risks while packaging might hamper the market growth.

Packaging Machinery Market: Product Landscape

Based on the segmentation by product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the FFS machines segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for FFS machines from various end-user applications such as food, beverages, stationery, cosmetics, chemicals, medicines, and pharmaceuticals. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Packaging Machinery Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the packaging machinery market in APAC is driven by the rapid expansion of end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care. China and Japan are the key markets for packaging machinery in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market - Global pouch packaging machinery market is segmented by product (HFFS, VFFS, and SUP) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bottling Line Machinery Market - Global bottling line machinery market is segmented by application (PET, glass, and metal can) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Aetnagroup Spa

Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

CKD Corp.

Coesia Spa

Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ITW Dynatec

KRONES AG

Syntegon Technology GmbH

The Adelphi Group of Companies

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

FFS machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Labeling and coding machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Closing and sealing machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wrapping and bundling machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aetnagroup Spa

Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

CKD Corp.

Coesia Spa

Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ITW Dynatec

KRONES AG

Syntegon Technology GmbH

The Adelphi Group of Companies

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/packaging-machinery-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

