Anamana Announces Season 2 of Breakout Hit 'The Playboy Got Knocked Up'

Created by all-female team Studio Savage for $4,000 in compute costs, the series drove 25% of platform revenue and returns August 15.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two months since its release, the AI-native micro-serial breakout hit The Playboy Got Knocked Up is continuing with a highly-demanded second season, set to release August 15 on the Anamana platform.

Studio Savage creators on set with male leads Levi Cole and Cillian Ashford for Season 2 of Anamana's breakout micro-serial 'The Playboy Got Knocked Up'. (From left to right) Cyert, Rachel, Levi Cole, YT, Cillian Ashford, Linnea, Lance, and showrunner Xiaopi. (Credit: Studio Savage / Anamana)

Both Anamana and Studio Savage, the creator team, quickly discovered critical and commercial success soon after the original series was released. According to internal data, over 51% of the platform's users have watched at least part of the romantic comedy, with 73% of such users having watched all 30 episodes of what has now become the "first season".

With the title's views accounting for over 18% of all views on the platform, nearly 8% of all watch time, and roughly 25% of platform revenue so far, the decision to produce a second season—continuing from the first's cliffhanger ending—was an easy one.

To capitalize on the series' popularity, where audience clamor for a second season flooded Anamana's social media posts and humorously accounted for almost 16% of its incoming customer service emails, Studio Savage returned to Anamana Studio, the platform's purpose-built AI-native micro-serial production software, to rapidly produce and deliver a second 30-episode season.

"Developing and producing the second season took 14 days," shared Xiaopi, the preferred name of the Columbia University MFA screenwriter and showrunner who leads the all-female Studio Savage. "We're super thankful to our title's audience, and incredibly touched by the fan feedback eager for the series to continue. We absolutely wanted to produce and release Season 2 sooner, but appreciate everyone's patience as we completed our other projects first!"

Rounding out the Studio Savage team are AI-native directors Linnea, Lance, Cyert, YT, and Rachel, the last of whom joined in time to contribute to Season 2 of The Playboy Got Knocked Up. All are film school graduates from alma maters as varied as the University of the Arts London to Hong Kong Baptist University.

While Xiaopi led on the all-important script for both seasons, every team member contributed hands-on to production, directing the generative AI technologies of Anamana Studio to output each and every scene of the screenplay. Describing their internal process and organization, different members would be individually responsible for different episodes. Season 1, for example, was roughly split into batches of seven continuous episodes each.

Discussing the challenges of production, Studio Savage candidly cited struggles with visual consistency, not with characters and settings, but with recurrent drift of the chosen global art direction. Both Xiaopi and Linnea juxtaposed the scenes that embodied their desired 2.5D look and feel against the 3D hyperrealistic scenes they ultimately compromised on to deliver the series on time for release.

Still, the team praised Anamana Studio for its intuitive design and centralized workflow, from character and setting design to organizing cinematography beats, allowing its users to efficiently iterate on every asset until satisfied. Additional praise was voiced for the new positioning feature, which the team admitted underwent some initial debugging by the Anamana Studio development team before it met expectations for controlling the relative positioning of characters in any scene.

Demonstrating the unit cost advantages of AI-native audiovisual media production over traditional live-action shooting or animation, Studio Savage disclosed that the total compute cost in Anamana Studio to generate all the video for Season 1 amounted to just over US$4000.

The Playboy Got Knocked Up follows nightclub host Levi Cole, who attempts to teach a clueless bodyguard, Cillian Ashford, how to flirt with women—only to fall for him, discovering too late that the "guard" is actually the billionaire brother of his vengeful employer. What follows is a sweet, humorous rollercoaster exploring sexual identity, vulnerability, and unexpected romance, with moments of triumph and heartbreak.

Favorite scenes among the Studio Savage filmmakers repeatedly returned to the "amusement park date" between Levi and Cillian, lovingly crafted by their colleague Lance who, for her part, gave kudos to Cyert, Linnea, and YT for their handling of various scenes of intimacy and vulnerability between the two leads.

As for their least favorite scenes—that they were personally responsible for, and without spoiling the plot for audiences who haven't yet watched—YT and Cyert volunteered that they could've handled technical execution of the episode 27 boardroom scene and episode 21 bar scene better.

As the interview with Studio Savage turned towards what fans of the series can look forward to in Season 2, the team excitedly warned that a new character will be introduced that may just get in between Levi and Cillian. Laughing with Linnea, showrunner Xiaopi dropped a few more juicy tidbits: Levi gets sent to Italy, and Cillian gets engaged.

The Playboy Got Knocked Up Season 1 is currently streaming in high-definition on Anamana, available on iOS and Android, with Season 2 to debut on August 15th.

About The Playboy Got Knocked Up

Developed and produced by Studio Savage, an all-female creator team, The Playboy Got Knocked Up tells the story of nightclub host and unrepentant ladies man Levi Cole trying to teach a clueless bodyguard how to flirt with women—only to fall for him instead, discovering too late that the "poor security guard" is actually the billionaire brother of his petty employer, whom he spurned and who is out to punish him. Released June 2026, the 30-episode micro-serial has been extended with a 30-episode second season after meeting critical and commercial success on AI-native micro-serial platform Anamana.

About Anamana

Founded in 2025, Anamana is an integrated AI-native micro-serial platform, production platform, and global creator ecosystem incubator. Human storytellers use the agentic AI Anamana Studio production platform to produce high-fidelity serialized video content with up to 97% lower capital, time, and manpower costs, lowering barriers to creation and increasing accessibility to individual creators. Micro-serials produced are then distributed to the market on Anamana's own standalone app or third-party video services including YouTube or TikTok.

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SOURCE Anamana