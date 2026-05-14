Anamana Disrupts Micro-Serial Market with AI-Native Platform; 97% Cost Reduction Empowers Global Creators to Challenge "China-Centric" Model

By empowering a culturally-native creator ecosystem with agentic AI, Anamana bypasses traditional 'reskinning' models to deliver high-resonance storytelling at 3% of legacy production costs

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anamana, the first integrated AI-native micro-serial ecosystem, today shared demographic data from its inaugural Anamana 100 Creator Incubator, revealing a globally diversified creator base poised to disrupt the non-China global micro-drama industry analysts estimate to reach $5 billion this year.

Two months into the program, the platform has successfully greenlit projects across five continents, signaling a major move away from the dominant mass-production "reskinning" model used by incumbents such as ReelShort and DramaBox.

While the market has historically relied on exporting Chinese narratives through simple translation or Western "reskinning," Anamana utilizes agentic AI to empower culturally-native storytellers. The Anamana Studio production platform allows individual creators to produce high-fidelity serialized video with up to 97% lower capital and manpower costs than traditional live-action filming, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for independent creators worldwide.

"The current ROI-driven mass production model has hit a creative ceiling," said Brian Xie, founder of Anamana. "We aren't just localizing scripts; we are providing the tools for creators around the world to own their narratives and maximize their own economic results. By reducing production costs by over 90%, we are shifting the power from centralized content factories back to the original storyteller."

Global Creator Footprint & Engagement

Internal statistics from the incubator showcase a massive shift in how global talent is embracing AI-native vertical drama:

The Americas: Represent 40% of both total applications and active production projects.

Represent 40% of both total applications and active production projects. Asia & Europe: Account for a combined 50% of the applicant pool and 53% of current productions.

Account for a combined 50% of the applicant pool and 53% of current productions. Africa & Oceania: Despite smaller total volumes, projects are nearly evenly split, showcasing high engagement from emerging creative "tribes", particularly in the number of submissions from Africa.

"Geographic diversity is just the start—cultural authenticity is the goal," said Kai Pan, Head of Marketing Communications. "With AI-native technology, storytellers are no longer tethered to traditional production hubs like Los Angeles, Kyiv, or Istanbul. We are democratizing the 'addictive' vertical format, ensuring the next global hit feels as authentic to its audience as it does to its creator."

Anamana's $2 million incubator fund continues to commission creators to foster the first generation of AI-native visual storytellers. Creators interested in the future of micro-serials can apply at anamana.com.

About Anamana

Founded in 2025, Anamana is an integrated AI-native micro-serial platform, production ecosystem, and global creator incubator. By leveraging agentic AI in Anamana Studio, the company enables human storytellers to produce and distribute premium vertical content with unprecedented efficiency. Micro-serials produced are distributed on Anamana's standalone app and third-party platforms including YouTube and TikTok.

SOURCE Anamana