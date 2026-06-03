Anchor Construction Breaks Ground on PA Hospitality's AC Hotel by Marriott at CityCentre Houston

New 153-room hotel to expand hospitality offerings at CityCentre; Anchor Construction named general contractor

HOUSTON , June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is officially underway on the new AC Hotel by Marriott CityCentre Houston, a six-story, 153-room hotel coming to CityCentre in West Houston.

Planned for 10752 Town and Country Way, the six-story, 153-room hotel will add a modern hospitality component to CityCentre's existing mix of office, retail, dining, and entertainment uses.

AC Hotel By PA hospitality, GC Awarded Anchor Construction.

The $19 million development, led by PA Hospitality,and designed by DLR Group, brings a refined, European-inspired hospitality concept aligned with the modern aesthetic of the AC Hotels by Marriott brand. Spanning approximately 85,810 square feet, the project will feature a pool, bar, fitness center, meeting space, and contemporary guest accommodations tailored to both business and leisure travelers, with delivery anticipated in late 2027.

For PA Hospitality, the project is rooted in meeting growing demand for high-quality accommodations in the area.

"CityCentre has become one of Houston's premier destinations to live, work, and gather," said a representative of PA Hospitality. "We saw an opportunity to bring a hospitality product that complements the energy already here while meeting growing demand for high-quality accommodations in the area."

Bringing that vision into reality is Anchor Construction, serving as general contractor on the project and leading the transition from early planning into active construction.

"Projects like this require precision from day one," said Brock Bly, President of Anchor Construction. "From preconstruction through execution, our focus is delivering a project that meets the ownership vision, brand standards, and long-term expectations for quality."

Anchor Construction has been engaged since preconstruction, working alongside ownership and project partners to guide budgeting, scheduling, logistics, and constructability planning ahead of groundbreaking.

As activity on site continues to ramp up in the coming months, the project will begin to take shape within the CityCentre landscape, further strengthening the district as a premier destination in West Houston.

About

Anchor Construction

Anchor Construction is a Texas-based general contractor specializing in hospitality, multifamily, retail, industrial, and commercial construction, with projects spanning Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and throughout the state. Learn more at anchorcm.net.

SOURCE Anchor Construction