Anchor Health Properties Appoints Jake Kirchner, DPM, FACHE, as Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisory Services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anchor Health Properties (Anchor), a national, full-service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on medical outpatient buildings and specialty healthcare facilities, announced the addition of Jake Kirchner, DPM, FACHE, as Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisory Services.

Jake Kirchner, DPM, FACHE, Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisory Services, Anchor Health Properties

Based in Orlando, Florida, Jake will play a key role in strengthening the firm's pre-development and advisory capabilities. Drawing on more than fifteen years of experience spanning clinical practice, healthcare administration, strategic planning, and academic instruction, he brings a unique understanding of the operational, financial, and strategic factors that influence healthcare delivery. His expertise will support healthcare organizations engage earlier in the planning process, enabling more informed decisions around growth, capital investment, and real estate strategy.

In collaboration with health systems, physician groups, and care providers, he will translate clinical and operational priorities into actionable real estate strategies: guiding clients to identify market needs, assess service line demand, and shape development opportunities from initial concept through early-stage planning. In line with the firm's corporate strategy and mission to pursue better healthcare through real estate solutions, he will lead high-impact initiatives that strengthen ambulatory networks, enhance patient access, and position providers for sustainable growth across both emerging and highly competitive healthcare markets.

"Jake brings a unique ability to connect strategy, operations, and real estate in a way that directly benefits our clients," shared Katie Jacoby, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Development & Partner with Anchor Health Properties. "His expertise and perspective strengthen how we engage at the front end of the process - supporting clients to define and clarify priorities to ultimately make better, more strategic, data-informed decisions about where and how care is delivered."

Jake joins Anchor Health Properties from HCA Healthcare, where he served as Division Vice President for the North Florida Division, leading facility planning, service line development, network expansion, physician alignment, and community partnerships across a 15-hospital system. He also served as the local project lead for the development of the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center, a joint venture hospital that expanded access to care in one of Central Florida's fastest-growing regions. Beyond the UCF Lake Nona joint venture, Jake contributed to the development of two additional de novo hospital projects within the division and played a key role in expanding the division's freestanding emergency department footprint, gaining firsthand experience in the full spectrum of healthcare facility development. Prior to HCA, Jake spent six years at Florida Hospital, now AdventHealth, where he focused on system-level strategy, building the operational and planning foundation that would define his later executive leadership.

"What drew me to Anchor Health Properties is the chance to work at the intersection of strategy and execution, where decisions still have room to be shaped," added Jake Kirchner, Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisory Services with Anchor Health Properties. "Having worked on the health system side, I understand the pressures leaders face in balancing growth, access, and capital planning. I'm excited to bring that perspective to clients and support them in turning strategy into actionable, high-value development decisions."

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Truman State University, a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Central Florida, and a Doctorate in Podiatric Surgery from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Anchor Health Properties

Anchor Health Properties is a national, full-service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment firm serving investors and health systems. Leveraging our collective experience and resources, our nimble, and thoughtful team of professionals develop and deliver tailored, client-specific solutions to respond to today's healthcare challenges – thinking outside the "medical outpatient box." With more than $2B of completed development projects, 9M square feet under management, and $3.2B invested in stabilized healthcare facilities, Anchor continues to create a better healthcare experience for patients and a competitive edge for our clients. Anchor maintains multiple offices nationwide and features more than 100 professionals in its ranks. Healthcare today calls not only for new and more efficient ways of delivering healthcare services, but also a different kind of healthcare real estate company. For more information, please visit: www.anchorhealthproperties.com.

Contact: Rachael Hall Director of Marketing & Communication Anchor Health Properties P: 410-310-9824 | E: [email protected]

SOURCE Anchor Health Properties