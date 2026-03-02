André Street, David Vélez and Guilherme Benchimol have opened the doors to B55, a non-profit institute dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurial community.

Cristhiano Faé, the co-founder, will serve as CEO of the hub, which will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SAO PAULO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to strengthen entrepreneurship in Brazil, André Street, David Vélez, and Guilherme Benchimol, founders of Stone, Nubank, and XP, respectively, have joined forces to create B55, a non-profit institute that will support entrepreneurs who have moved beyond the initial stages of building their businesses. Co-founder Cristhiano Faé, a production engineer from Rio Grande do Sul who has founded companies such as Accera, W3BOX, Raisy and Scale Partners, will lead the day-to-day operations. He has also served as an investor and advisor to companies such as Neogrid, D1 and Seedz. In 2018, he was recognised for his performance with the Endeavor Global Entrepreneur title.

"It's incredibly rewarding to have the opportunity to bring together work and purpose. Having gone through every stage of the journey, I understand what entrepreneurs experience and what they truly need: an environment that supports their day-to-day growth, people who stand by their side, and a community that helps them sustain their journey. That's where we will make a difference — through human capital," Faé affirms.

Street points out that, although Brazil has 47 million entrepreneurs, more than 70% of businesses are currently experiencing stagnation. "It's not due to a lack of talent or will. Although the market is strong, it lacks genuine connections, tangible exchanges and shared experiences. This involves bringing together the three key ingredients on which we focus: applied knowledge, methodology and a support network. We have a unique opportunity to truly transform entrepreneurs and their companies, thereby driving the growth of our country," he explains.

B55 will operate with a focus on the following four pillars: Education and Development; Community and Networking; Journey and Acceleration; and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub. The first area focuses on courses, programs, training, and learning paths created by individuals who have already established and managed their own businesses. The second focus is on the human factor that fosters a sense of belonging and support. This provides a space for entrepreneurs, leaders, investors, and experts to connect and develop strong relationships. In the third stage, startups and companies that have already proven their potential are supported with capital, mentorship, and structured acceleration programs. The final issue is the location of the institute's large physical campus, which is still under discussion with several cities. It is a place where the community can truly coexist, giving B55 body, soul and identity.

"Entrepreneurship is cyclical; it never ends, and entrepreneurs need to be part of an environment that continuously helps them break through barriers and consolidate their progress. That is where the institute makes a difference — by bringing these individuals together with high-impact entrepreneurs, addressing ad hoc requests with clear direction, and providing ongoing, practical guidance," Vélez points out.

Benchimol adds that B55 was founded with the aim of bringing about real change. "Our goal is not just to sell weekend courses or hand out certificates. We want to provide a safe and comfortable space where people can openly discuss their vulnerabilities and engage in conversations that can have a tangible impact on their businesses. These are the kinds of conversations that don't happen in meeting rooms — they occur naturally through interaction. That's where the idea of a hub comes in," he concludes.

The products are currently being structured and will be tailored to a broad audience, according to each entrepreneur's stage of development. The first one is scheduled to be released in early March. "We will have affordable options for all audiences by the end of the year. We will offer practical programs tailored to the various stages of a company's development. The idea is to bring as many people as possible into the community as members of the hub — that is what will strengthen the ecosystem's dynamics and vitality," he concludes. B55 will also offer free initiatives to further expand the institute's reach and impact.

