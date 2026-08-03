Andrew Ambrosy, Top Heart Doctor, Highlights GLP-1 and Dual GIP/GLP-1 Use for Lowering Risk of Cardiovascular Attack

Despite proven upside, less than 5% of eligible heart patients use them — and those at highest risk may be least likely to get them, says Ambrosy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologist Andrew P. Ambrosy, MD, MPH, today reminded heart patients of the benefits of taking a GLP-1 or dual GIP-GLP-1 inhibitor to reduce their risk of heart disease. These drugs include semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound).

The FDA approved semaglutide in March 2024 to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in adults with a history of heart disease. Semaglutide, in trials with heart patients, has produced promising results in lessening cardiovascular risk. But despite these positive indications, uptake by these patients has been slow, Dr. Ambrosy said.

"Even though semaglutide has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke and other cardiovascular health issues, and tirzepatide, in these trials, has produced encouraging results, less than 5% of eligible patients are currently taking one of these medications," the top heart doctor noted. "Many lives could be saved if we could increase their use by people with heart problems."

GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide, mimic a natural gut hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. The newer dual agonists, such as tirzepatide, act on two hormone pathways — GIP and GLP-1. In clinical trials, some patients taking these medications have lost more than 20% of their body weight, a degree of weight loss previously achieved only with bariatric surgery.

A recent study of more than 17,000 adults with heart disease who were overweight or obese found that semaglutide reduced the risk of having a heart attack or stroke or dying of cardiovascular disease by 20% — and the benefit appeared within months, well before most of the weight loss had occurred. Other studies have found that both semaglutide and tirzepatide reduced the risk of heart failure and improved patients' symptoms, quality of life, and ability to walk and exercise.

Many people with heart disease also have kidney problems and are at risk of type 2 diabetes. A trial of more than 3,500 adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease showed that semaglutide benefitted the heart and the kidneys. It slowed the decline in kidney function, reduced the risk of kidney failure and death, and reduced the rate of heart failure and cardiovascular death. "We see these multiple benefits because the heart, the kidneys, and metabolic function are connected systems," Dr. Ambrosy said.

There is now strong evidence that there is a heart-healthy role for this class of drugs, the heart doctor added. And he encourages heart patients to check with their doctor to see if one of these medications is right for them.

GLP inhibitors current come as pills that must be taken daily, or as a weekly injection. Once-monthly injections are now being tested in large cardiovascular clinical trials, Dr. Ambrosy said. "This is an exciting advancement that would help people for whom it's hard to take a pill daily or who do not like injections," the doctor said.

Dr. Ambrosy noted that studies consistently showed that Black or Hispanic adults, those covered by Medicaid, and those living in rural or lower-income communities are significantly less likely to be prescribed these drugs.

"We now have strong evidence that these medications can help reduce cardiovascular risk, yet we still have patients who cannot get them," Dr. Ambrosy said. "Closing that gap is every bit as important as the science that got us here."

ABOUT DR. AMBROSY

Andrew P. Ambrosy, MD, MPH, is a physician-scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, with clinical and research expertise in cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic conditions. Dr. Ambrosy's work focuses on generating real-world evidence through health services research, delivery science, and both traditional and pragmatic randomized controlled trials.

SOURCE Andrew P. Ambrosy, MD, MPH