Andrew Sytnik, Industry Veteran, Returns to FirstService Residential

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, is proud to announce the return of Andrew (Andy) Sytnik as Vice President, High-Rise, a homecoming that strengthens the company's leadership bench and reinforces its commitment to exceptional service across Pennsylvania.

Andy Sytnik, Industry Veteran, Returns to Industry Leading FirstService Residential

Sytnik first joined FirstService Residential in 2010 as a community manager and quickly distinguished himself as a thoughtful leader with a passion for operational excellence. His rapid progression to regional manager in 2019 and regional director in 2022 reflects more than a decade of hands-on experience, a people-first leadership style, and a deep understanding of the high-rise market.

"Welcoming Andy back feels like a major win for our entire organization," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "His expertise, energy, and connection to our culture combined with the strength of our existing team position us incredibly well for the next chapter in the PA market."

Sytnik shared his excitement about returning to the company where he built the foundation of his career. "The people we serve in our communities have always been what motivates me daily," said Andrew Sytnik. "I'm thrilled to return to FirstService Residential and focus on what I love most, supporting the creation, growth, and long-term success of communities from concept through transition."

In his new role, Sytnik will report directly to Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President, High-Rise. He will partner closely with regional directors and associates across the market to elevate service delivery, strengthen operations, and support the teams who serve thousands of residents every day. Sytnik will also collaborate with the sales team to drive business development, participate in key presentations, and cultivate long-term relationships that reinforce FirstService Residential's position as a trusted advisor and industry leader.

"Andy is a true professional—dedicated, collaborative, and deeply committed to the people and communities we serve," said Arthur Bartikofsky. "His return brings tremendous value to our teams and to the boards and residents who rely on us throughout our portfolio and beyond."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support. Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential