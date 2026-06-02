Andrews McMeel to Release A Court of Thorns and Roses 2027 Calendars

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) announces the release of A Court of Thorns and Roses 2027 Calendars from the blockbuster Sarah J. Maas series in three different formats: Day-to-Day, Wall, and Monthly/Weekly Planner, set for publication 7/28/26. The Wall will sell for $16.99, and the Day-to-Day and Monthly/Weekly Planner will sell for $17.99. From Illyrian warriors training stubborn Fae to smoldering High Lords sending messages down the bond, the beautiful, dangerous world of Prythian will be celebrated throughout the year in days, weeks, and months.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Officially Licensed Fan Art 2027 Wall Calendar features twelve months of licensed fan artwork spotlighting Feyre, the beloved members of her court, and the dazzling City of Starlight in a 12" x 12" wall calendar. Beautifully illustrated, each month pairs a quote with a scene or character from the bestselling series as imagined by talented and passionate fans (ISBN: 9798881611422).

A Court of Thorns and Roses Day-to-Day 2027 Calendar highlights a daily quote from one of the books in the runaway hit series. Fans will be transported each day to the series' epic battles, romance, and adventure, with a new quote and licensed spot art piece. The full color pages with beautifully adorned borders make a magical addition to any desk (ISBN: 9798881611408).

A Court of Thorns and Roses 2027 Monthly/Weekly Planner Calendar offers a 5" x 7" flexi-bound weekly planner with monthly spreads, interior spot art, and quotes to keep fans' schedules on track. Memorable quotes from across the series are featured in a sophisticated, aesthetically pleasing layout that is certain to be a fan favorite (ISBN: 9798881611415).

"We are delighted to present fans with three different calendar formats with which to further engage and enjoy the incredibly popular A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J. Maas," said Kirsty Melville, Chief Executive Officer of Andrews McMeel. "Favorite quotes and scenes, remarkable artwork, and recurring themes of romance and adventure with fantastical elements will enable enthusiasts to mark 2027 in a memorable way."

The calendar formats will also be published in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Publication dates in Canada will coincide with the North American (U.S.) release on 7/28/2026 while the other territories will be released approximately one month later.

The collaboration was facilitated by Sarah J. Maas's licensing agency, IMG Licensing.

About AMP

Andrews McMeel Publishing is an innovative leader of more than 50 years in comics and humor, poetry and inspiration, gift books, calendars, and greeting card publishing for children and adults. It is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, an independent Kansas City based global media company that partners with a world-class roster of creative and diverse talent. Through publishing, syndication, entertainment, and interactive experiences, AMU connects audiences to universal messages of truth, humor, and hope that have the power to connect people and change lives.

About Sarah J. Maas

Sarah J. Maas is the internationally bestselling author of the Court of Thorns and Roses, Throne of Glass, and Crescent City series, captivating millions with her intricate worlds, compelling characters, and masterful blend of romance, action, and adventure. With an astonishing 268 appearances on the New York Times bestseller list, she has cemented her status as one of the most successful authors of the modern era. Her works have sold more than 85 million copies in English and are published in 40 languages, earning her a devoted global fanbase.

For more than a decade, her sophisticated fantasy novels have inspired audiences through their exploration of hope, growth and self-love. She is often celebrated for reigniting the genre, even being credited as "a driving force behind the meteoric rise of a whole new subcategory in [fantasy fiction]" (TIME). Also a cultural phenomenon, the TikTok hashtag for her A Court of Thorns and Roses series boasts billions of views.

Her latest release, House of Flame and Shadow (January 2024), marked her biggest launch to date, spending 13 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and breaking records within the fantasy genre.

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, SVP Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing