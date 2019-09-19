Andricopoulos, Manhattan District Director, Appointed New Managing Director of Northwestern Mutual -- Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Andricopoulos has been appointed as Managing Director of Northwestern Mutual in Norwalk, CT. As Managing Director, Andricopoulos is committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture, focused on providing remarkable client experiences and adding new Financial Representatives who understand the complexities of the financial landscape and craft individualized plans to meet the needs of their clients today and tomorrow. He joined Northwestern Mutual in 2006, as an intern, while in his Senior year at Lehigh University.

Adam Seiden, Managing Partner shares that "we are excited to announce Chris Andricopoulos as our new Managing Director in Norwalk, CT. In Chris's 10+ years as a leader at Northwestern Mutual – Park Avenue, he has been a champion in our diversity and inclusion work, has built a clientele to which he is fiercely committed, and coached new representatives to mirror his passion and provide unique solutions to meet their client's needs. His vision for our clients as well as our advisors in our location in Fairfield County, CT is clear. Our firm is committed to growing the preeminent wealth management firm in the NYC Metropolitan Area and Chris's leadership pushes us closer to our vision."

In his new role, Chris will continue to provide expert guidance and innovative planning solutions to help his clients achieve financial security. In addition, his responsibilities include recruiting and training Financial Representatives.

Andricopoulos credits his representatives and team in creating a culture of high integrity, responsibility and accountability to clients' best interests for his success.

"I have witnessed Chris's growth within Northwestern Mutual for several years and am proud to have him as the Managing Director of our firm. He is the consummate professional and his drive to build our firm with a breadth of talented advisors while fulfilling his commitment to his clients is exemplary. I have been most impressed by his ability to mentor and guide me, a 29 year veteran advisor, with the wisdom of a veteran leader himself.

I am confident that he will build a premier financial services firm that will benefit our advisors and his clients for years to come." – Matthew E. Greene, Wealth Management Advisor

A native of Smithtown, NY, Andricopoulos received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Lehigh University in 2007. With his recent move to Darien, CT, with his wife, Kelly, and sons Liam and Brodie, Andricopoulos looks forward to becoming actively involved in his new community.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500, and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

