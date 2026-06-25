Angel Aguirre Named Business Development Director for New England at FirstService Residential

CANTON, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, is proud to announce the appointment of Angel Aguirre as Business Development Director for the New England markets it serves, including Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. With more than 15 years of experience in residential management, Aguirre brings deep industry expertise and a strong commitment to service excellence. In his new role, he will lead business development initiatives focused on delivering innovative solutions and ensuring seamless management transitions.

Angel Aguirre, the latest addition to the industry leading FirstService Residential business development team in New England.

"We're thrilled to welcome Angel into this important role," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "He brings a proven track record of partnering closely with board members along with extensive industry knowledge that will help drive continued success across New England."

"I am excited to take on this role and help expand FirstService Residential's presence and impact across New England. Throughout my career, I've focused on building strong relationships and trusted partnerships that create real opportunity and long-term value for communities," said Angel Aguirre, Business Development Director, FirstService Residential. "I look forward to working with boards and community leaders to drive growth, strengthen engagement, and deliver measurable results."

He reports directly to David Calloway, Vice President of Sales, FirstService Residential.

"We selected Angel for this role because of his extensive experience," said Calloway. "His proven track record of supporting portfolio expansion, retention, long-term partnerships, and cross-functional collaboration ensures he is well positioned to make a strong and lasting impact."

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential