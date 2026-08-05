angela adams Announces Next Generation of Ownership to Secure Legacy and Future Growth

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- angela adams, the internationally renowned home furnishing & design business, will remain a Maine-based, family business in its second generation of ownership. Co-founders Angela and Sherwood Hamill built the business with the support of the Maine community and are pleased that Trevor & Kristine Hanly of Yarmouth will carry on their legacy as champions of the company's foundational commitment to natural beauty, high-quality craftsmanship, and community connection.

angela adams organic Dune Rug featuring the company's propeller coffee table, designed by Sherwood Hamill

Founded in 1998 by Angela and Sherwood Hamill, angela adams has become synonymous with the Modernist Nature aesthetic, inspired by the organic geometry and timeless rhythms of the seasons and tides that define the Maine landscape. The decision to transition ownership to the Hanly family was driven by a shared vision: ensuring the company remains true to its authentic DNA while continuing to grow as a leader in artisanal home design.

"It was important to us that the business remain in Maine and be stewarded by a team that truly understands and appreciates its history," said Angela. "Passing the helm to the Hanlys allows the brand to continue its story in the hands of people who value the same community and principles that have defined us for nearly three decades."

As part of the transition, Angela will remain involved with the company as an advisor, ensuring continuity in creative vision and brand storytelling. The new ownership plans to build upon this legacy to expand the brand's reach, while maintaining the intimate, "to-the-trade" consultative experience and heirloom quality construction that designers have come to rely on.

Launching the Next Chapter: Kindred and Aura

The acquisition signals a pivot toward accelerated creative growth. This Fall, the company will debut the Kindred and Aura collections. These new lines represent the future of the angela adams aesthetic, introducing fresh, nature-inspired textures and woven art that expand the brand's signature portfolio while remaining rooted in the craftsmanship that has defined the brand from the beginning.

"We have long admired angela adams not just for its stunning product lines, but for the profound authenticity of the brand," said Trevor Hanly. "Our priority is to nurture and grow that legacy of bringing joy through design and doing good in the world. We are especially proud to be working with Angela and Sherwood as we launch Kindred; the first of our collections to be designed with our 1% For the Planet partnership in mind, and directly linked to giving back and preserving the ecosystems that inspired it."

About angela adams

angela adams is a Maine-based design house specializing in signature master-crafted textiles, home goods and handcrafted furniture. Inspired by the natural world and the changing light of the Maine coast, the company creates soulful architectural anchors for high-end residential and boutique commercial spaces. angela adams is a member of 1% For the Planet. For more information, visit www.angelaadams.com

Contact: Siena Peterson Title: Director of Finance & Operations Email: [email protected] Phone: 800 255-9454 Website: www.angelaadams.com

SOURCE angela adams