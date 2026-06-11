ANGI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Angi Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Angi Inc. ("Angi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ANGI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Angi reported its Q1 2026 financial results on May 5, 2026. The Company revealed revenues that fell compared to the prior-year period, along with an operating loss compared to profit in the previous year. The Company also admitted that Average Monthly Active Pros declined approximately 22% compared to the prior-year period. In a letter to shareholders, the Company stated that as part of a shift to an AI-native platform, it would "feature-freeze the legacy platform, stop focusing on near-term revenue goals, and cease quarterly guidance." Based on this news, shares of Angi fell by more than 35.2% on May 6, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm