Animal Feed Vitamin Market Size to Grow by USD 629.01 million, Rising Emphasis on Inorganic Growth to Boost Growth - Technavio

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Scope

The animal feed vitamin market report covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Poultry: The poultry segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the increasing population



Swine



Ruminants



Aquaculture



Others

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising production of beef, veal, and chicken meat. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China , Japan , and India are the key countries for the animal feed vitamin market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the animal feed vitamin market, including Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed vitamin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal feed vitamin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal feed vitamin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed vitamin market vendors

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 629.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 101: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 104: Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 105: Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 107: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 113: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 116: BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 123: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.10 SHV Holdings NV

Exhibit 128: SHV Holdings NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: SHV Holdings NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: SHV Holdings NV - Key offerings

10.11 Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

