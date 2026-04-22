Animal health and nutrition company releases inaugural ESG report on Earth Day

Houdek celebrates multiple consecutive years in reducing Carbon Intensity

BROOKINGS, S.D., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houdek, a leader in fermented, plant-based ingredients for aquaculture, livestock and pet foods, has released its 2026 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report to coincide with Earth Day.

The report is titled, "Our Nature" and reflects Houdek's vision to provide feed and food manufacturers, and animal owners with sustainable, multi-functional ingredients via their award-winning fermentation technology.

Houdek News Image

Houdek CEO Mark Luecke explains, "Our report, 'Our Nature' is a reflection of how Houdek has harnessed fermentation to improve life on earth since we founded the company fifteen years ago. Our ingredients provide incomparable health and nutrition, and are produced ethically, traceably, and sustainably. "Earth Day" is a great time to bring our team members' hard work, excellent products, and passion to our global audience."

One item of interest in Houdek's "Our Nature" report is the company's continued progress in reducing its Carbon Intensity Score. "Two forces are at work in our favor," stated Luecke. "The first is that our location and our process are eminently sustainable. We know the farms, we know the farmers, we're close to the best source of plant-based meals. Secondly is how we use our fermentation technology to produce functional ingredients. We're able to naturally and efficiently amplify the basics of what nature provides us to significantly improve animal health and nutrition."

Houdek was founded as Prairie AquaTech in 2011 to commercialize university-derived fermentation technology for the aquaculture industry to help fish farmers meet regulatory requirements and reduce pressure on wild stocks of feed fish. Since then, the company has developed and commercialized ingredients for livestock, and pet food diets.

Houdek's "Our Nature" ESG report can be found here:

(Link)

www.HoudekNature.com

www.ProtegerPet.com

SOURCE Houdek