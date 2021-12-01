Animal Science Labs Launches K9 Comfort Spray to Combat Canine Separation Anxiety

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Science Labs, LLC (ASL) announced the launch of its K9 Comfort Spray brand and line of products as the ultimate solution to the growing epidemic of canine anxiety. The company has discovered how to bottle the one scent that is scientifically proven to calm anxiety, comfort and make dogs happy: their owner. This undeniable connection between dog and pet parent fueled the idea behind K9 Comfort Spray, an individually personalized scent, scientifically proven to help ease a dog's anxiety, even when they are not present.

ASL's patent pending Human Molecular Extraction™ (HME™) process uses advanced technology to capture the pet parent's unique scent which can then be applied anywhere, at any time, on almost anything. Once an order is placed, the pet parent receives their collection kit, including three cotton pads, which are used to collect the scent from different areas of their body. The pads are submitted via prepaid envelope back to K9 Comfort Spray and within a week, their personalized scented K9 Comfort spray product will arrive.

"Knowing that dogs get immediate comfort from the scent of their pet parent, and after years of research, we're thrilled to have created happiness in a bottle for your dog', "said Leslie Yellin, Co-Founder of Animal Science Labs, makers of K9 Comfort Spray. "Our technology allows pet parents to calm and comfort their dogs at any time with a simple spray on a favorite toy. To pet parents, this is a great solution from sedating and medicating their dog at times of stress. When dogs smell our product, it is exactly like smelling a room full of your hugs. Our products are a game changer for relieving anxiety when you are traveling, your dog is with pet sitters or during thunderstorms."

When working through ideation and experimentation for K9 Comfort Spray, Co-Founders and mother-son duo Leslie Yellin and Cameron Yellin-Falanga narrowed their research and development around three important areas of focus:

Growing Epidemic of Canine Anxiety: According to a recent survey by CertaPet, which surveyed over 2,600 American dog parents, 76% of dogs suffered from separation anxiety.

According to a recent survey by CertaPet, which surveyed over 2,600 American dog parents, 76% of dogs suffered from separation anxiety.

Power of Human Scent: Dogs can smell up to 100,000 times better than humans due to their heightened sense of smell. Emory University conducted a study that found that when a dog was exposed to its parents' scent, the 'pleasure center' part of the brain lit up.

Emotional Connection: The bond between a dog and their pet parent is like no other. The excitement shared when the two are together is unmatched, making time apart and moments of distress extremely difficult.

K9 Comfort Spray is made with 100% natural ingredients and has the option of being scent-free or blended with scented therapeutic grade essential oils. The five product offerings are all formulated to soothe emotions, calm behaviors, and promote a happier mood. Products include:

Peace of Mind (MSRP: $29.99): This blend contains 100% HME™, a highly concentrated extract of your scent, with no noticeable scent to pet parents. This product is ideal for people who are sensitive to fragrance. Simply spray this mist on any item such as a t-shirt, toys, blanket or your dog's bed, infusing the item with your unique scent.

Calm Tranquility (MSRP: $29.99): This custom blend incorporates HME™ with Lavender essential oils to help calm and relax your dog. This product is easy to use by simply spraying it on your dog's favorite toy, bedding, car seat, kennel, or other surface area. By blending your scent with Lavender, you can now bring relief to your dog when they are experiencing anxiety, stress, fear, agitation, and depression.

Earmuffs (MSRP: $24.99): Fireworks and thunderstorms cause major stress to dogs. When used in an electric diffuser, Earmuffs is the perfect solution to aid your dog during loud noises, new people in the home or a drastic change in their environment. This blend incorporates your HME™ with essential oils that address the emotions related to loud sounds.

Happy Home (MSRP: $24.99): This oil is made specifically to incorporate into electric water diffusers for a wide dispersal of continuous scent over a large area. In addition to your HME™ this Happy Home Diffuser Oil features the following essential oils: Clary Sage, Lavender, Sandalwood, Valerian and Sweet Marjoram. This blend helps to calm and relax your dog while alleviating fear, anger and stress, caused by being left alone or other stressors, while creating a more balanced state of mind.

Comfort Zone (MSRP: $34.99): The ideal product for smaller or more controlled spaces, the Reed Diffuser combines your HME™ with a unique blend of therapeutic grade essential oils to give your dog a comforting experience, including Lavender, Bergamot and Chamomile. This blend helps to calm and relax your dog while balancing emotions and irritability to uplift their spirits.

About K9 Comfort Spray

K9 Comfort Spray has created the ultimate solution to the growing epidemic of canine anxiety. Through K9 Comfort Spray's patent pending Human Molecular Extraction™ (HME™) method, pet parents can harness the magic of their concentrated scent and turn any item into a carrier of their personal smell. K9 Comfort Spray is made with 100% natural ingredients and is scientifically proven to help ease a dog's anxiety using the pet parent's unique scent, when you cannot physically be there. With each purchase, K9 Comfort Spray donates toys to dogs in need. To learn more about K9 Comfort Spray, visit K9comfortspray.com.

About Animal Science Labs

Animal Science Labs is an organization dedicated to creating products to help pet parents and their dogs. Through scientifically proven technology, Animal Science Labs is creating unique tools to help the growing epidemic of canine anxiety. Founded in 2021 by Mother-Son duo Leslie Yellin and Cameron Yellin-Falanga, Animal Science Labs developed its inaugural brand, K9 Comfort Spray. The initial product concept was a result of a heartbreaking reaction from their family dog, Boomer, after a thunderstorm. Finding the perfect solution for Boomer turned into establishing a brand that could help relieve anxiety and fear in all dogs at any moment.

