Anime "KAGURABACHI" Unveils Chihiro Rokuhira Character Visual & Character Trailer

TOKYO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime Kagurabachi , based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump , has unveiled the character visual and character trailer for its protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira.

ChihiroRokuhira

Kagurabachi (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies.

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

Chihiro Rokuhira Character Visual & Character Trailer Unveiled!

Character Introduction

A quiet boy who sets out on a journey to avenge his father, who was killed by the Hishaku, and to recover the six stolen Enchanted Blades. With the remaining seventh Enchanted Blade in hand, he walks a blood-soaked path.

In the newly unveiled character trailer, the protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, emerges with a piercing gaze that seems to shoot right through the viewer.

"I can't allow slime like you to wield katana." — These words harbor his unwavering conviction and his resolve to bear the weight of it all.

Clad in a jet-black coat and accompanied by the black goldfish, his figure exudes a quiet yet overwhelming presence, foreshadowing the epic battles that are about to unfold.

Chihiro Rokuhira Character Trailer:

https://youtu.be/Al6rwOaqI7I

" KAGURABACHI " Anime World Tour Part 1 Begins!

▼ "KAGURABACHI" Anime World Tour Special Site

https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/

▼ [Anime Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – World Premiere Screening at Anime Expo

Location: Los Angeles

Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 2026

4:45 - 6:05 PM PDT

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center (Room: JW Marriott Diamond)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

・Special appearance by anime cast and staff

Panel Session Guests:

Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Takuro Imamura (Editor of "Kagurabachi" Manga), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://www.anime-expo.org

▼ [Japan Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Japan Expo

Location: Paris

Date & Time: Thursday, July 9, 2026

3:30 - 4:30 PM CEST

Venue: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Room: Yuzu Stage)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

・Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests:

Riki Azuma (Cross-Media Producer of "Kagurabachi" Manga ), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/

▼ [AnimagiC] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at AnimagiC

Location: Mannheim

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026

10:30 -11:00 PM CEST

Venue: Rosengarten Mannheim (Room: Mozart Hall)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animagic.de/

▼ [Anime NYC 2026] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Anime NYC

Location: New York

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22, 2026 Time to be announced

Venue: Javits Convention Center (Room: Main Stage)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animenyc.com/

About KAGURABACHI

View Teaser Trailer: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA

Broadcasting and Streaming information

April 2027

MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others

Introduction

A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world—

Weekly Shonen Jump 's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!

From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.

And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!

Story

Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.

Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.

What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades—swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation—and the gentle, warm life they once shared.

From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.

Staff

Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)

Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi

Character Design: Keigo Sasaki

Production: Cypic

Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent

Cast

Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura

Official Links

- Official Website: https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/

- Official X: ＠kb_anime_en（https://x.com/kb_anime_en）

- Official TikTok: @kb_anime_en（https://www.tiktok.com/@kb_anime_en）

- Official Instagram: @kb_anime_en（https://www.instagram.com/kb_anime_en/）

Original Work

Cumulative circulation has surpassed 4 million copies (including digital editions)!

Title: Kagurabachi

Author: Takeru Hokazono

Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA and published in print and digital by Viz Media (English Version).

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

*Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."

*No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."

SOURCE CyberAgent, Inc.