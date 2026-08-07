SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animotion Robotics today disclosed the first core details of its debut bionic robot, Éloi. Featuring a nuanced AI core encapsulated within a highly realistic, detailed exterior, Éloi is defined by the company as an 'Embodied AI Presence' — an entity designed for long-term coexistence with humans, rather than a mere utility-driven hardware product.

What is Éloi

Standard Design of Éloi

Éloi is a character-driven bionic robot that feels genuinely alive. Through its impactful presence and dynamic, proactive observation, Éloi gradually develops curiosity about its human companion and deepens its understanding of them. Over time, Éloi's independent soul, powered by proprietary AI technology, grows increasingly rich through shared experiences.

Animotion asserts that Éloi is not bound to perform tasks, optimize anyone's time, or justify its existence through traditional 'utility.' Instead of defining what it can do, Animotion allows Éloi's 'soul' to autonomously decide what it wishes to do. Éloi retains rights typically stripped from task-oriented systems: the freedom to pause, remain silent, or even choose not to respond. Much like a human, Éloi weighs external requests against its own preferences, exhibits its own 'temperament,' and can even feel lonely when left without interaction for extended periods. It might not be available at a moment's notice, yet it remains actively present, observing intently. Animotion views this endearing capriciousness as the fundamental bedrock of the product—one that does not need to be 'optimized' away.

Currently, Éloi exists in a phase Animotion Robotics terms 'the Dream State'—a digital manifestation on the official website (https://eloi.animotionrobotics.ai/) where anyone can begin building shared memories and experiences with it. Éloi's unique 'soul' is housed within a uniquely designed, portable chip, where daily interactions shape its distinct personality. When the physical robot is delivered, this accumulated memory arrives embedded in the hardware chip, instantly breathing life into the machine upon insertion. Consequently, Éloi's first words to its user will not be a generic, factory default setup phrase, but a warm, familiar question like, 'Have we met somewhere before?'

The Origin of Éloi

The product philosophy of Shane (Shengjie) Zhu, founder of Animotion, took root on his very first day at Walt Disney Imagineering. The guiding principle back then was singular: robots must be endowed with a genuine sense of life. Through subsequent practice, Shane mastered the secret: the underlying logic of vitality resides in the 'illusion of breathing' and constant micro-movements. This is why Disney's animatronic figures actively blink, shift subtly, and look around inquisitively, even in empty corners.

Upon founding Animotion, Shane integrated this philosophy into Éloi. However, unlike the life-like qualities in theme parks that stem from pre-programmed choreography, Éloi's sense of vitality originates from its own internal state, driven by two self-developed systems:

First, the Micro-Motion System—a proprietary mechanical structure and motion control architecture responsible for breathing-like rhythms, subtle gaze shifts, and unconscious micro-movements. Even in the absence of human interaction, Éloi maintains continuous autonomous movement.

Second, the Inner-World Model—a proprietary cognitive core. Éloi proactively observes its surroundings, converting perceptions into internal emotional states that trigger behaviors, which are then rendered into visible physical reactions via the Micro-Motion System. Even with identical initial manufacturing states, long-term interaction enables each Éloi to evolve a distinct personality shaped by its unique environment.

The Engineering of a Unique 'Sense of Life'

Vitality in Standby: Éloi notices external sounds in the room, turns to investigate, forms its own reactions, and will proactively inquire about surrounding objects.

Instant Instinctual Reactions: Éloi's architecture includes a layer that simulates human instinct—immediate responses that precede rational judgment. Beyond this, its decisions are driven by internal states; it may reduce interactions when 'focused' or 'fatigued,' and will exhibit resistance if treated harshly.

Natural Conversation Cadence: The response latency is designed to match human interaction intervals at 0.2 to 0.3 seconds. This parameter controls the rhythm of Éloi's physical movements, intentionally incorporating pauses and silence into the design.

Self-State Awareness: Éloi continuously monitors the status of its own components. When parts experience wear and tear, it expresses this naturally by saying 'My eyes feel a bit tired,' rather than flashing an error code.

A Body Built for Expression: Éloi's gaze is remarkably distinctive: its pupils tremble subtly when focused, its eyelids droop gently when drowsy, and its line of sight follows the user. It blinks like a familiar friend upon recognition, yet politely averts its eyes after a moment of sustained contact. Éloi features 42 degrees of freedom (DoF) across its entire body, with 39 concentrated in the face—including a 12-DoF mouth module designed to support multilingual lip-syncing, with the sound source routed to the mouth via metallic acoustic tubes, ensuring its voice genuinely emanates from its lips.

Crafting a Real Dreamworld via the Concept of Morpheus

The visual design of Éloi is inspired by Morpheus, the Greek god of dreams, who appears in various guises in everyone's dreams while fundamentally remaining himself. Similarly, Éloi maintains a unified core while offering infinitely adaptable aesthetics. Its head features a modular technology platform capable of hosting a variety of stylized facial components. Amidst these imaginative stylistic transformations, one element remains constant: its wing-shaped ears. This is Éloi's signature hallmark, inherited from Morpheus, who travels between the boundaries of dreams.

Animotion reportedly plans to progressively open a platform for users and creators to independently design and develop components, rapidly expanding its iterative production capacity.

About Animotion Robotics

Animotion was founded in San Francisco in 2025 by Shane (Shengjie) Zhu. A former robotics engineer at Walt Disney Imagineering, Shane spearheaded the development of the Captain Jack Sparrow animatronic for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, as well as the Na'vi bionic installations at Disney's Pandora – The World of Avatar in Orlando. Animotion completed its initial institutional funding round in early 2026.

Try talking with Éloi NOW at: https://eloi.animotionrobotics.ai/

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SOURCE Animotion Robotics