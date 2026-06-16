Exclusive licensed merchandise featuring seven hololive English talents will launch at the Anique booth (West Hall #2328) from July 2–5, with online sales available through official e-commerce partner GonkBonk at gonkbonk.com.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anique Inc. today announced its first-ever exhibition at Anime Expo, where it will debut "Diner Caravan," a new officially licensed merchandise collection for hololive English.

Inspired by a classic American diner, "Diner Caravan" features newly commissioned illustrations by acclaimed illustrator Shugao, reimagining seven hololive English talents in an original themed setting. The collection will launch at the Anique booth (West Hall #2328) during Anime Expo 2026 and will also be available through online sales following the event.

Anique Brings the Official hololive English "Diner Caravan" to Anime Expo 2026 Inspired by a classic American diner, "Diner Caravan" features newly commissioned illustrations by acclaimed illustrator Shugao, reimagining seven hololive English talents in an original themed setting.

In the "Diner Caravan" world, the members of hololive English -Advent- operate a lively roadside diner, while Mori Calliope and Ouro Kronii appear as special guests. The collection features brand-new illustrations of Mori Calliope, Ouro Kronii, Shiori Novella, Koseki Bijou, Nerissa Ravencroft, and FUWAMOCO across a wide range of merchandise and event experiences.

Where to Find It at Anime Expo

The "Diner Caravan" collection will be available at the Anique booth, West Hall #2328, at the Los Angeles Convention Center (1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015) during Anime Expo 2026:

Thursday, July 2 — 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday, July 3 — 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, July 4 — 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday, July 5 — 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Merchandise will be available while supplies last. The booth will also offer Anime Expo–exclusive pre-assembled character bundles in special "Diner Caravan" packaging — with an optional "deluxe meal" trading-item add-on — that won't be available online (see the collection details below).

[Note: Dates and times follow the official Anime Expo schedule and are subject to change.]

Official Event Page

https://hololive-diner-caravan.anique.jp/

Online Ordering Opens Monday, July 6, 2026 at gonkbonk.com

For fans who cannot attend Anime Expo in person, online ordering for the "Diner Caravan" collection will open on Monday, July 6, 2026 through Anique's official e-commerce partner, GONKBONK, at gonkbonk.com.

[Shipping regions and details regarding online-exclusive purchase bonuses will be announced via Anique's official social media channels.]

The Diner Caravan Collection

Every item features brand-new, original "Diner Caravan" illustrations of the seven featured talents — Mori Calliope, Ouro Kronii, Shiori Novella, Koseki Bijou, Nerissa Ravencroft, Fuwawa Abyssgard, and Mococo Abyssgard (FUWAMOCO). The lineup includes:

Trading Collectibles (blind assortment)

Trading Pin Badges, Trading Stickers, and Trading Clear Cards, each available in all seven character designs. Collect favorites individually at random or pick up a complete box set. Planned pricing: Pin Badges $5 each ($35 for a full box of 7), Stickers $4 each ($28 box), and Clear Cards $4 each ($28 box).

Acrylic Keychains & Acrylic Stands

Diner-themed acrylic keychains ($7) and display stands ($15), with a dedicated design for each of the seven talents — perfect for bags, desks, and shelves.

Apparel — T-Shirts, Hoodies & Caps

Wearable Diner Caravan gear available per talent: T-Shirts ($35), pullover Hoodies ($66), and embroidered Caps ($30), so fans can rep their oshi in everyday style.

Home & Display

Bring the diner home with character Tapestries ($27 each), a plush Big Towel ($28), a full-size Rubber Desk Mat ($35), and premium Canvas Art ($50) showcasing the headline illustrations.

Statement Pieces — Skateboard Decks & Car Decals

For fans who want to take the diner on the road: collectible Skateboard Decks ($100) and Car Decals ($27), available per talent.

Anime Expo Exclusive — Talent "Combo" Bundles

Available only at the Anime Expo booth: pre-assembled bundles for each of the seven talents, offered at a favorable bundle price versus buying the pieces separately and wrapped in unique "Diner Caravan"–themed packaging created exclusively for the show. True to the diner theme, fans can also "make it a deluxe meal" — adding a set of trading items (a pin badge, sticker, and clear card) to any character bundle for an extra $10. This special bundling and exclusive packaging are available at Anime Expo only.

Online at gonkbonk.com, every item from the collection will be available to purchase individually at standard retail pricing beginning July 6, 2026 — so fans worldwide can build their own lineup piece by piece.

Purchase Bonus

A limited-edition "Diner Caravan" postcard will be available as a bonus with qualifying purchases, while supplies last.

[All prices shown in USD and subject to final confirmation, including the exact character-bundle price and the $10 deluxe add-on. Full SKU list, item quantities, and the Anime Expo–exclusive bundle/packaging details to be finalized with Anique and Cover Corp. before distribution. Postcard designs will be distributed at random and cannot be selected.]

Quotes

"Anime Expo is one of the world's leading events for anime fans, bringing together a passionate community from across North America and beyond. We are honored to introduce 'Diner Caravan,' a new merchandise project for hololive English, on such a significant stage. We hope that fans attending Anime Expo, as well as those exploring the collection through online sales, will enjoy the unique world and creative vision behind 'Diner Caravan.'"

— Takahide Kasai, Anique Inc.

"As Anique's official e-commerce partner, we're making it easy for hololive English fans everywhere to bring 'Diner Caravan' home — whether they shop the booth at Anime Expo or order online at gonkbonk.com."

— Shaan Bhagat, GonkBonk (Official E-Commerce Partner)

About Anique Inc.

Anique Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in officially licensed merchandise and fan experience projects for anime, game, and VTuber IPs. As the program owner of "Diner Caravan," Anique develops and delivers this project in collaboration with rights holders and partners.

About GonkBonk

GonkBonk is the official online retail partner for the "Diner Caravan" merchandise program, handling online sales following Anime Expo 2026 at gonkbonk.com.

hololive English and all associated character names and likenesses are trademarks of COVER Corp. © COVER All rights reserved. Licensed and used with permission.

Media Contacts

Press & program inquiries (primary):

Anique Inc., [email protected], +81-3-5577-7547

E-commerce / online order inquiries:

Shaan Bhagat, Co-founder/CEO, GONKBONK, [email protected]

SOURCE Anique Inc.