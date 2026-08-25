Anjuna Security Brings Confidential Computing Platform to On-Premises Data Centers with Just One Click

Enterprises can now easily extend the same proven confidential computing technology to infrastructures running on AMD SEV to help secure workloads

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security, a leader in confidential computing and autonomous software runtime governance, today announced the availability of Anjuna Seaglass™ platform running on AMD Secure Virtualization (SEV), providing confidential computing solution on AMD EPYC™ datacenter CPUs. Enterprises and organizations in regulated industries that operate with sensitive data and applications can now help protect them with confidential computing running on bare metal without code changes or a new operational model to learn. The proven Anjuna Seaglass platform that easily secures workloads on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud has been extended seamlessly to AMD SEV with Secure Nested Paging (SNP) hardware in data centers.

As organizations in financial services, healthcare, and government sectors face mounting pressure to secure sensitive workloads against insider threats, infrastructure compromise, and evolving compliance mandates, on-premises confidential computing has become an operational imperative. Until now, deploying confidential computing in private data centers required significant engineering effort, custom tooling, and specialized expertise. Anjuna Seaglass on AMD SEV changes that by delivering the same frictionless, hardware-rooted protection model enterprises already rely on in the cloud, but now available for their own infrastructure.

Easily extend Anjuna confidential computing technology to infrastructures running on AMD SEV to help secure workloads Post this

"We are hearing from enterprises that they need confidential computing to work the same way on-prem as it does in the cloud. The same platform, same policies, same operational experience, but without the deployment overhead," said Ayal Yogev, CEO of Anjuna Security. "With Anjuna Seaglass on AMD SEV, we've delivered exactly the solution to solve that challenge: confidential computing for on-prem environment with one simple click to help secure sensitive workloads, including autonomous software, mission-critical cryptographic services, privacy-sensitive financial processes, and blockchain transaction systems."

"Enterprises need a consistent way to help protect sensitive data while it is in use, wherever their workloads run," said Madhu Rangarajan, corporate vice president, Compute and Enterprise AI Products, AMD. "AMD SEV, built into EPYC CPUs, provides a hardware-enforced foundation for confidential computing with memory encryption, integrity protection and attestation. Anjuna Seaglass builds on that foundation to streamline deployment of confidential computing for containerized workloads in customers' own data centers."

Anjuna Seaglass leverages AMD SEV to provide hardware-enforced memory encryption and isolation at the workload level. Security and platform teams gain an additional layer of protection for containerized applications running on bare metal with the same policy model, attestation workflow, and operational experience they use across their cloud deployments.

Key capabilities of Anjuna Seaglass on AMD SEV include:

Bare metal confidential computing with AMD SEV hardware-rooted trust

Confidential containers helping protect sensitive workloads in data centers without application refactoring

Unified policy management across cloud and on-premises environments through Anjuna Policy Manager

Remote attestation providing cryptographic proof of workload integrity and environment trustworthiness

Support for air-gapped environments, where access to the internet is prohibited

Compliance alignment with NIST AI RMF, DORA, HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulatory frameworks

Anjuna Seaglass on AMD SEV is available now. Read more about the technology. For a demo or to speak with an expert, contact us at [email protected].

About Anjuna Security

Anjuna Security envisions a world where every enterprise can trust the autonomous software that runs the business. Anjuna's platform comprises Anjuna Seaglass for data-in-use protection and Anjuna Overwatch for agentic AI governance, providing hardware-rooted trust with cryptographic guarantees when running sensitive workloads and AI agents without application changes. Anjuna is trusted by leading financial services, defense, and healthcare organizations to meet the security and compliance demands of today's AI-driven enterprise. Learn more at anjuna.io.

Media Contact:

Yu-Ting Huang

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Anjuna Security, Inc