Annie Estrin Launches Public Awareness Campaign After a Paraiso Miami Swim Week Injury

Fashion journalist launches initiative recognizing healthcare professionals and first responders whose work often goes unseen despite its life-changing impact.

MIAMI, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion journalist and media contributor Annie Estrin has launched a public awareness campaign recognizing the healthcare professionals and first responders whose work often goes unnoticed despite its profound impact on people's lives.

Annie Estrin

The initiative was inspired by Estrin's own experience following a severe ankle fracture and dislocation sustained while attending one of the events during Paraiso Miami Swim Week, one of the fashion industry's most prominent annual gatherings. The injury required emergency medical treatment, orthopedic surgery, and an extended recovery process.

Through the campaign, Estrin hopes to encourage greater public recognition of the firefighters, paramedics, nurses, technicians, anesthesiologists, surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals who provide critical care during medical emergencies.

"When you're lying on the floor unable to stand, status, influence, and publicity suddenly become irrelevant," Estrin said. "The people who come to help don't care who you are. They care about helping another human being. That experience changed me."

As part of the initiative, Estrin has published a new essay titled "Beneath the Runway Lights: What a Paraiso Miami Swim Week Injury Taught Me About Real Heroes," which reflects on the healthcare professionals and emergency responders who contributed to her treatment and recovery.

The campaign also seeks to encourage broader conversations about the often-unseen contributions of medical professionals whose expertise directly affects people's lives every day.

"Healthcare professionals and first responders routinely perform extraordinary work under difficult circumstances," Estrin said. "They deserve far more recognition than they often receive."

Beyond highlighting the work of emergency responders and medical teams, the campaign encourages individuals to share stories of healthcare professionals who have made a meaningful difference in their lives and communities.

Now recovering in Florida, Estrin hopes the initiative will help shine a spotlight on the dedication, professionalism, and compassion demonstrated by healthcare workers and first responders across the country.

For more information about Annie Estrin, visit https://anniestrin.com.

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SOURCE Annie Estrin