Annie Unveils the First Digital Coworker for Dental Teams

Utah based dental startup Annie launches their Digital Coworker for dental teams: An AI coworker that they can hand repetitive, time-consuming work off to, freeing up time to focus on patients and the work that needs a human.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no shortage of work to do in a dental practice.

Tomorrow's schedule still needs to be confirmed.

Someone canceled their appointment and needs to reschedule.

Three patients just became overdue for hygiene.

The phone needs to be answered at the same time that a patient is checking in.

Insurance needs to be verified for a newly scheduled appointment in the afternoon.

Annie - The Digital Coworker for Dentistry

Somewhere in the middle of all of that, the front office is also supposed to deliver a great patient experience to the patients in-office. None of these tasks is particularly unusual, and that's exactly the problem. They happen every day.

For the past few years, Annie's AI receptionist has helped dental practices take some of that work off their teams' plates. Things like: answering calls, communicating with patients, scheduling appointments, and helping capture opportunities that otherwise might be missed.

But now, Annie has released a new version of their technology that goes beyond handling missed calls.

With new capabilities across insurance and benefits verification, recare, appointment confirmation, and cancellation management, Annie is built around a fundamentally different idea: Give the front office a teammate they can hand work to, rather than another tool they have to manage.

From AI Receptionist to Digital Coworker

One of the first waves of AI in the dental front office was largely about handling the workload of the phones. That's a valuable problem, and Annie will continue solving it. But answering the phone is only one part of the work a dental team needs to do.

There's an enormous amount of work that happens before and after every patient conversation. For a newly scheduled appointment, insurance needs to be checked, information needs to be gathered, and the appointment will eventually need to be confirmed. After an appointment is completed, the patient then needs to be rescheduled, often for six months in the future where they become susceptible to cancellations or rescheduling.

Much of that work is repetitive, time-sensitive, and easy to push to tomorrow or forget when the office gets busy. Annie is designed to change that by taking on that repetitive, time consuming work in the background while the office continues to work on their most important tasks.

Recare becomes automatic

Every dental practice knows recare matters. It's the foundation of a healthy practice. Yet, every dental practice also knows what happens to the recare list during a busy week… It gets put on the back burner.

A patient becomes overdue by a month, then three, then six. The recare list starts adding up. First in the hundreds, then in the thousands, making it even harder to catch up. Eventually, someone who would have happily returned to the practice simply falls out of the habit or gets captured by another office's advertising. This happens not because they chose another dentist or because they had a bad experience. Sometimes, nobody reached them at the right time.

The problem is that recare takes time. Someone has to work the list, dial the patient, wait for an answer, leave a message, follow up, and then repeat. That work is competing for the same time that the team uses to check out a patient, answer the phone, or handle whatever else is happening at the front desk.

With Annie's digital coworker, recare becomes something that can be delegated. Since Annie is always on and can be in multiple places at once, she will reach out to every single overdue patient, right away, and staying up-to-date on recare becomes the norm.

Even better, Annie will monitor recare patients before they ever become overdue in the first place. If Annie notices that a patient came in for their cleaning and wasn't able to schedule their next appointment, she'll proactively reach out to get them scheduled before they even become overdue.

Marketing gets plenty of attention in dentistry, but often growth can come from keeping the patients you already have. Annie's digital coworker was designed to protect hygiene production, strengthen patient retention, and keep more patients connected to the practice.

Appointment Confirmations That Go Beyond the Canned Text Message

Dental practices have been sending automated appointment reminders for years, but sending a reminder and managing an appointment aren't quite the same thing.

A patient receives a text:

"Your appointment is tomorrow at 2 PM."

Then they reply:

"Sorry, I can't make it."

Now the automation ends and the work begins. Someone still needs to respond and the appointment still needs to be rescheduled. In addition to that, there's suddenly an opening tomorrow afternoon that somebody needs to try to fill. Annie's appointment confirmation capabilities are designed to handle both of those tasks end-to-end, without the team's intervention.

Annie's digital coworker can not only place confirmation texts and calls, but can manage the conversation all the way through if the patient needs to reschedule, has questions, or needs to modify their appointment.

That's the difference between sending a reminder and actually owning the work. Instead of handing the problem back to the front desk the moment a patient replies, Annie can keep the task moving until the appointment is handled and the schedule is updated. The team gets the outcome, not another notification to chase. That's what the digital coworker does: sees the work through.

Schedule Management: Because an Empty Chair Isn't Just an Empty Chair

A full schedule rarely stays full on its own. Patients cancel, appointments move, and openings appear days or weeks in advance. At the same time, there are often patients who would happily come in sooner, have unscheduled treatment, or are overdue for care.

The challenge is connecting those opportunities. Traditionally, that means someone on the team noticing the opening, figuring out who might be a good fit, and working through calls and messages until the spot is filled. Often, the time simply doesn't exist to do that for every single opening.

Annie's expanded cancellation management capabilities take on this work. When availability opens up, Annie proactively looks for opportunities to fill it and reaches out to the right patients, without waiting for someone at the front desk to start working a list.

Annie's goal is to help the practice keep a productive schedule by continually watching for openings and opportunities to fill them.

Insurance Verification Without All the Chasing

Few administrative tasks can eat up a front office's time quite like insurance verification. For every patient on the schedule, someone may need to check eligibility, dig through payer portals, review plan details, or pick up the phone just to make sure the practice has the information it needs before the appointment.

It's necessary work, but it's also repetitive, time-consuming, and easy to fall behind on when the day gets busy.

Annie's new insurance and benefits verification capabilities are designed to take more of that work off the team's plate. Instead of someone having to work through the schedule patient by patient, Annie can help identify what needs to be verified, do the work, and get the information back to the practice before the day even starts.

Same Annie, Just Smarter and More Capable.

The new capabilities build on what practices already know and love about Annie. Everything Annie does today remains part of her system.

That still includes answering calls, communicating with patients, scheduling appointments, and helping practices capture opportunities they might otherwise miss. They are simply building on that foundation in a way that makes her more proactive and comprehensive.

Insurance verification, recare, appointment confirmation, and cancellation management expand the types of work Annie can take on. And just as importantly, Annie can also initiate more of that work on her own and complete the tasks without the need for human intervention.

Instead of waiting for someone on the team to open a list, start a campaign, or tell her what to do, Annie can keep an eye on the practice in the background. Connected to the practice management system, she can monitor the schedule and patient base, recognize when something needs attention, look for opportunities to help, and take action.

Dental teams are already facing increasing staffing pressures and burnout. With Annie, offices get a digital coworker that can share the workload. She can take on the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that create so much of the day-to-day context switching and burnout, giving the team more time to stay focused on the patients and the work in front of them.

That's Annie. The Digital Coworker for Dentistry.

Tanner Giles, [email protected]

SOURCE Annie