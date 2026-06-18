Announcing Invaluable's Next Chapter: Brett Malone Appointed Full-Time CEO of Invaluable

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Brett Malone as the full-time Chief Executive Officer of Invaluable.

Brett joined Invaluable in 2023 to lead the product and marketing teams with a clear vision and a bias for action. Brett took over as interim CEO in February of this year. With over 15 years of experience in technology — including leadership and executive roles at HR and travel tech companies — he brings a rare combination of operational depth and strategic ambition to this role.

Brett Malone, CEO of Invaluable

The results speak for themselves. Under his leadership, Invaluable delivered a record Q1 with overall GMS reaching $125M, up 17% year-over-year, alongside an all-time record 14.7% share of gavel. That momentum has only continued: May brought net GMS growth of +20% on Invaluable — the strongest year-over-year growth since September 2023 — and April marketing services grew +15% year-over-year, the strongest performance since January 2024.

Beyond the top-line numbers, Brett has worked with the team to drive meaningful product innovation. In Q4, Invaluable launched Shipping, which has already been adopted by over 50 auction houses and delivered 3x volume growth quarter-over-quarter. Annual GMS from the Invaluable app has grown to over $40M since he joined in 2023, driven by continued investment in the world's leading global bidding experience.

Looking ahead, Brett is energized by the opportunity to accelerate Invaluable's momentum across three fronts: leaning into AI to unlock new efficiencies and experiences, expanding global demand, and delivering the best possible platform for both bidders and auction houses. Invaluable will deepen its focus on driving value for both sides of the auction industry — unlocking global demand through shipping, improved UX and personalization for international bidders, and expanded brand awareness, while also simplifying the auction management experience through continued investment and modernization of our auction software products.

In his own words:

"Invaluable has the perfect blend of deep experience in the auction industry, meaningful trust built through years of investing in customer relationships and growth, and a push to innovate on behalf of our bidders and auction houses. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Invaluable and its exceptional team into this exciting phase of our history."

About Invaluable

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in U.K., France, and Australia, Invaluable is the world's leading online marketplace for estate, fine and decorative arts, and collectibles auctions. Invaluable enables more than 4 million collectors around the globe to discover and buy the objects they love, with confidence and convenience, from over 5,000 of the world's premier traditional auction houses.

Invaluable solutions help auction houses manage and market their auctions online. For more than twenty years, its innovations have addressed the technology, marketing and research needs of some of the most successful brands in the global auction industry including Sotheby's, Bonhams, Artcurial and Tajan, to name a few of the thousands of auction houses served.

Press Contact:

Jessica Templeton Smith

[email protected]

+01 617-746-9800

SOURCE Invaluable LLC