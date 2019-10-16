Announcing Mira, the Next-Generation Google for Beauty

Mira is democratizing the world of beauty by translating millions of product reviews into digestible product synopses. Users can find out what consumers really think, do side-by-side comparisons, and click-through to purchase their favorite products for the best price. At any time, users can ask for advice and get product recommendations from users with similar skin types, skin tones, and aesthetic preferences.

"We like to think of Mira as the world's most knowledgeable beauty insider in your pocket," said Jay Hack, CEO and Co-Founder of Mira. "It allows users to ask any beauty question on their mind and receive answers from real consumers with diverse backgrounds, taking them from beauty consumer to beauty connoisseur."

Founded by Stanford graduates Jay Hack and Brandon Garcia, Mira was created with the aim to champion transparency and inclusivity in the highly homogenous beauty space.

The platform leverages the duo's expertise with facial recognition and artificial intelligence to help consumers not only find the right products for them, but also join an active community of diverse consumers ranging from novice to connoisseur, all with a common passion for beauty. Built by and for its community, Mira gets smarter the more active its users become, whether that be posting product reviews, answering questions, or lending feedback.

Mira has quickly gained the attention of notable partners and is backed by powerhouse investors including Unilever Ventures, e.ventures, Founders Fund, 14W, Great Oaks Venture Capital, and more.

Mira can be found online at www.askmira.com , in the app store under "Mira Beauty," and on Instagram @askmirabeauty.com.

About Mira

Mira is the new, first-to-market search engine for beauty products, designed to empower users to find beauty products that are right for them. Mira is democratizing the world of beauty by translating millions of product reviews into digestible product synopses. Users can find out what consumers really think, do side-by-side comparisons, and click-through to purchase their favorite products for the best price. At any time, users can ask for advice and get product recommendations from users with similar skin types, skin tones, and aesthetic preferences. Mira formally launches on October 16th, 2019, and is available for download and use free of charge.

SOURCE Mira

Related Links

http://www.askmira.com

