Announcing the ICA Impact Note: Helping Great Businesses Grow Shared Wealth

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at ICA we are thrilled to announce our brand-new investment structure: the ICA Impact Note. This new note is an innovative investment structure that helps entrepreneurs prioritize social impacts–like good jobs, workforce diversity, and employee wealth creation–as they grow their businesses.

Bosko Kante founder and CEO of ElectoSpit The ElectroSpit team

Returning equity to founders

Many founders set out with a vision to create change in their community through their business, but may feel pressure to shift their focus while growing and fundraising in a competitive landscape. When a company receives investment through the ICA Impact Note, the business defines the measurable social impact they want to create. As companies meet these impact milestones, the investor returns equity ownership percentages back to the company.

Fostering real partnership

Through this structure, the investor and the company are able to work in long-term partnership to create social returns for the community by growing local businesses. The design of this note builds off of ICA's 10 years of experience deploying capital for community-minded growth-stage businesses and is free to use by other investors working to prioritize social impact.

"This is the much-needed innovation our industry needs: we're contributing to a future where women entrepreneurs and founders of color have the capital, connections, and coaching they need to transform their communities through attainable wealth building." -Dianna Tremblay, Chief Program Officer

How do entrepreneurs access ICA capital?

At ICA, we're on a mission to invest in and accelerate great businesses to close the gender and racial wealth gaps. To do this, we are always on the lookout for promising businesses that are positioned to grow social impact and profit. The main way ICA finds companies to invest in, is through our accelerator programs designed for both established and emerging companies.

The ICA Impact Note is live!

Pioneering music technology company, ElectroSpit–founded by Bosko and Maya Kante–is one of the first companies to use this new note. [ Read more here ] The team, based in Oakland, CA, have the opportunity to recoup ownership percentages as they reach social impact milestones like creating good local jobs, and growing employee health and wealth initiatives."Our values are already aligned," Bosko Kante told ImpactAlpha in their recent coverage of the ICA Impact Note. "ICA came to us and said, 'Hey, we're gonna give you better terms, as long as you just do what you already said you're going to do.'"

Find more about the ICA Impact Note . To read more about ICA, our investments, our programs, and our companies visit ica.fund .

Contact:

John Gough,

Chief Investment Officer, ICA

(406) 607-0123

[email protected]

SOURCE ICA Fund