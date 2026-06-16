Announcing ZAN, an Original Anime Project by Yoshitaka Amano, and an Expanded AMANO Experience!

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshitaka Amano Inc. announced today that production is officially underway on "ZAN," a new limited anime series based on the original dark fantasy universe created by legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano. The project's first trailer will debut during Anime Expo in Los Angeles at their panel on July 3rd.

Produced for global audiences, "ZAN" is being developed by Yoshitaka Amano Inc. alongside some of Japan's most acclaimed animators, directors, and creators.

Originally introduced in 2010 as the art project "DEVA ZAN," the world of "ZAN" spans more than 300 original works created by Amano. In 2013, Dark Horse Comics published the official art book, introducing the universe to international audiences.

Blending original and newly created artwork by Amano with expressive hand-drawn animation, "ZAN" is a dark fantasy epic that crosses time and space through dynamic action, sword battles, and visually striking heroes. The series unites veteran anime creators under Amano's artistic vision to deliver a premium animated work for worldwide audiences.

The announcement also marks the official launch of Yoshitaka Amano Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, as the company expands its global entertainment, licensing, and production initiatives from the United States.

The company's core focus includes film and animation production, artist management, licensing, art events, and galleries. Operating as a fully integrated IP company, it aims to transform Amano's iconic art and character designs into globally recognized entertainment franchises through animation, collectibles, collaborations, and immersive experiences.

Guided by the philosophy of "expanding Yoshitaka Amano's world into new global experiences," the company will collaborate with international partners to bring Amano's artistic vision to audiences across generations and cultures.

Also announced today was the expansion of "AMANO," the large-scale Art & Entertainment exhibition experience inspired by Yoshitaka Amano's artwork.

Following successful exhibitions at Lucca Comics & Games in Italy and Além da Fantasia in Brazil, "AMANO" will expand internationally with major experiences planned for the United States and Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and Japan starting in 2027.

Designed as a multi-sensory destination, "AMANO" combines gallery exhibitions, immersive installations, collectible art objects, café experiences, and exclusive merchandise within a single large-scale venue. Visitors are invited not only to view Amano's art, but to move through and interact with it across physical and digital environments.

MEDICOM TOY Corporation, internationally recognized for its premium collectible art products and iconic BE@RBRICK series, will cooperate in the planning and production of limited-edition merchandise for the AMANO experience.

Milestone Inc., part of the Good Smile Company Group, will serve as a logistics and fulfillment partner supporting merchandise operations for the AMANO experience.

Additionally, TWIN PLANET Co., Ltd., widely recognized as one of Japan's leading IP production companies, has been confirmed to join as an animation production partner for Yoshitaka Amano Inc. and as an alliance partner for the AMANO experience.

About Yoshitaka Amano:

A Japanese artist and character designer whose work spans animation, games, and contemporary art. He joined Tatsunoko Production in 1967 and contributed character designs to landmark anime series such as Time Bokan, Gatchaman, and Casshan. In 1987, he created the iconic character designs for the Final Fantasy franchise, establishing a visual style recognized worldwide. He also illustrated acclaimed works including Vampire Hunter D. His international activities include THINK LIKE AMANO in New York , Lucca Comics & Games 2024, and Além da Fantasia in Brazil 2025-2026. His honors include the Seiun Award, Eisner Award, and Inkpot Award.

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SOURCE Yoshitaka Amano Inc.