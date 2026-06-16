Another Nine Opens First Franchise Location in North Carolina Signaling New Era of Growth

Franchise Owner Matt Hess Debuts First of Five Greater Charlotte Locations as 24/7 Indoor Golf Concept Surpasses 75 Territories Sold

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Nine, the 24/7 self-service indoor golf concept powered by proprietary A9OS technology and Trackman gameplay, is celebrating the opening of its first franchise location in Cornelius, North Carolina, as the brand moves from a breakout first year of franchise sales into a new phase of unit growth.

Located in the Lake Norman area, the new Cornelius facility is owned and operated by Matt Hess, Another Nine's first franchise owner. It is the first of five locations Hess will open across the greater Charlotte area. The brand has 12 locations planned throughout the Charlotte metro, making the market the first fully sold-out region in Another Nine's franchise network.

First Franchise Opening Anchors Charlotte Expansion

The Cornelius opening marks Another Nine's first franchise location and gives the brand an early foothold in one of North Carolina's most active suburban markets. With Charlotte sold out, the brand has laid the foundation for a multi-unit growth strategy built around local operators, streamlined operations, and demand for flexible, private indoor golf access.

"Cornelius was the right place to begin because Lake Norman is home for me, and the community has been supportive from the start," said Hess. "Another Nine makes it easy for people to play on their own schedule, whether they want to practice after the kids go to bed, get in a round before work, or step into a private suite between calls. The founders have built a smart model with strong technology and real support behind it. I am proud to open the first of my five locations here and help introduce Another Nine to the Charlotte market."

A New Era of Growth for Another Nine

The first franchise opening follows a year of momentum for Another Nine, which has surpassed 75 franchise territories sold in its inaugural year of franchising. The company currently operates two corporate locations in Cincinnati, Columbia-Tusculum, and Montgomery, and is now focused on converting its early franchise traction into open facilities across targeted growth regions.

As Another Nine continues expansion, the brand is placing a particular priority on the Midwest and Northeast, where dense suburban markets, year-round golf demand, and access to multi-unit operators align with its membership-free, technology-driven model.

"The Cornelius opening is a defining moment for Another Nine because it shows what this model can become with the right franchise partner in the right market," said Ethan Grob, Co-Founder of Another Nine. "Matt understands the guest experience, the Charlotte community and the growth opportunity ahead. As we enter this next stage, our priority is to support owners like Matt while expanding thoughtfully in markets where golfers are looking for premium, flexible access to the game."

A 24/7 Indoor Golf Model Built for Guests and Operators

Each Another Nine facility features all-private Sim Suites available around the clock through the brand's A9OS booking platform. Guests can reserve a suite by the hour, any time of day or night, and play Trackman-powered golf across more than 350 world-class courses without a membership requirement.

The model is also designed to give franchise owners a streamlined operating structure. Without a bar or restaurant component and with technology supporting booking, access, and guest support, Another Nine locations are built to operate with a leaner footprint than many entertainment concepts.

Guests can expect:

Private Sim Suites available 24/7

Hourly reservations with no membership required

Trackman gameplay across more than 350 courses

Proprietary A9OS technology for booking, access and support

A flexible setting for practice, casual rounds, small groups and late-night play

For more information about franchising with Another Nine, visit anothernine.com/pages/franchise.

About Another Nine

Another Nine is a franchisor of 24/7 self-service indoor golf simulator facilities featuring all-private Sim Suites and Trackman gameplay, powered by proprietary A9OS technology. With a membership-free model and a streamlined operating structure, Another Nine offers guests premium access to the game on their schedule and offers entrepreneurs a modern path to business ownership.

SOURCE Another Nine, LLC