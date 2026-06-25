ANSI Convenes Critical Minerals Standards Workshop September 23-24, with Webinar on June 30

Hybrid Workshop in Washington, DC; Webinar Open for Registration; RFI Now Open

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) will convene industry, government, and standards experts September 23–24 in Washington, DC, to strengthen U.S. coordination on critical minerals standards—work that supports domestic supply chain security and U.S. leadership in a globally competitive sector. ANSI leads this multi-phase initiative in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Mining and Mineral Production Technologies Office.

The workshop will focus on identifying pre-standardization research needs, evaluating existing and emerging standards and conformity assessment programs, and exploring considerations for regulatory and policy frameworks that shape standardization. ANSI invites organizations to sponsor the September workshop and support the advancement of U.S. critical minerals standardization.

Register for the September 23–24 workshop, to be held virtually and in Washington, DC.

ANSI's broader critical minerals initiative will inform the development and implementation of strategies to support U.S. leadership in global standardization. Initial activities include:

A standards landscape assessment mapping the current state of play—which standards exist, which organizations develop them, where work is underway, and where gaps remain—across the full supply chain from extraction through processing, manufacturing, and recovery. The assessment will consolidate prior mapping efforts into a single, accessible resource. A Request for Information (RFI) is open now.

Webinars to raise awareness of existing standards and regulatory activities related to critical minerals, including a dedicated session for U.S. government stakeholders. Briefings will feature experts from standards developing organizations working across the supply chain. The next webinar is June 30.

A U.S. ISO Critical Minerals Standards Coordination Group, which brings together members of U.S. delegations to ISO Technical Committees to share information, coordinate engagement, and align international standards activities.

The Case for Critical Minerals Coordination

Critical minerals are foundational to national defense, energy, advanced electronics, manufacturing, and infrastructure. As global demand rises, the United States faces a complex landscape: standards activity spread across many capable organizations, supply chain vulnerabilities, and increasing urgency to shape the international rules that govern how these materials are sourced, processed, and traded. Standards bring coherence to that complexity. They promote transparency and traceability across supply chains, help U.S. companies access global markets, and give the public and private sectors a common framework for investment. A coordinated approach positions the United States to lead as other nations move quickly to shape this space.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute