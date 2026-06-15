Anta Scaffolding Strengthens One-Stop Scaffolding Solutions for Middle East and South American Markets

SUZHOU, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Suzhou Anta Scaffolding Engineering Co., Ltd. (Anta Scaffolding), a Chinese scaffolding manufacturer and supplier, announced that the company is strengthening its one-stop scaffolding supply services for construction markets in the Middle East and South America. The service aims to supply local construction market contractors, procurement managers, and distributors with a one-stop scaffolding solution that includes a wide range of scaffolding systems and accessories.

Scaffolding Manufacturer Anta Strengthens One-Stop Scaffolding Solutions

With its extensive product range, Anta Scaffolding is positioning itself as a long-term supply partner for contractors and distributors across the Middle East and South America.

Why the Middle East and South America

There remains considerable opportunity in the construction markets in the Middle East and South America. In the Middle East, major infrastructure and petrochemical construction projects of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait have created a continuous market for the supply of certified scaffolding. In South America, the rise of construction and the rapid process of urbanization in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia have led a number of scaffolding contractors and developers to seek scaffolding systems internationally.

Covering Every Scaffolding Need

To address the procurement needs of scaffolding contractors, Anta Scaffolding offers a one-stop scaffolding solution covering a full range of scaffolding systems and accessories, eliminating the hassle of dealing with multiple suppliers.

Cuplock Scaffolding & Ringlock Scaffolding : Built for heavy-duty, multi-story construction. Both systems deliver modular flexibility and structural stability across complex project environments.

: Built for heavy-duty, multi-story construction. Both systems deliver modular flexibility and structural stability across complex project environments. H-Frame Scaffolding : A cost-effective solution for standard construction and maintenance sites. Simple to assemble, and well-suited for large-scale scaffolding erection and dismantling operations.

: A cost-effective solution for standard construction and maintenance sites. Simple to assemble, and well-suited for large-scale scaffolding erection and dismantling operations. Aluminium Scaffolding & Aluminium Scaffolding Ladder : Lightweight and easy to handle. Ideal for interior finishing, maintenance work, and access applications where portability matters.

: Lightweight and easy to handle. Ideal for interior finishing, maintenance work, and access applications where portability matters. Scaffolding Steel Props : Providing vertical shoring support for concrete pouring and formwork applications. Widely used across scaffolding contracting and subcontracting projects in commercial and civil construction.

: Providing vertical shoring support for concrete pouring and formwork applications. Widely used across scaffolding contracting and subcontracting projects in commercial and civil construction. Electric Lifting Scaffolding & Lifting Platform : Designed for projects requiring powered vertical access. Suitable for high-rise construction and large-scale facade work where manual scaffolding erection is not practical.

: Designed for projects requiring powered vertical access. Suitable for high-rise construction and large-scale facade work where manual scaffolding erection is not practical. Scaffolding Accessories: A complete range of couplers, base jacks, steel planks, and diagonal braces to support full system assembly and on-site flexibility.

Built to Deliver Custom Scaffolding Solutions

Large-scale construction projects in the Middle East and South America place high requirements on supply chain reliability, delivery schedules, and customization to accommodate diverse project productions. As a scaffolding manufacturer operating a facility of over 20,000 square meters, Anta Scaffolding has over 100 production machines, and more than 10 automated welding assembly lines. The location provides Anta Scaffolding with long-term, stable, and large-scale production.

For contractors requiring customized solutions, Anta Scaffolding also provides OEM and ODM services, which allow full custom solutions in terms of scaffolding size, load-bearing requirements, and surface treatment.

Anta Scaffolding has a professional team of 10 product developers. The team works with clients throughout the complete development process, and also provides a free sampling service to clients. The sampling service allows the client to assess product quality before making a bulk purchase.

Engineered to Meet Global Standards

Procurement of scaffolding in international markets, especially for the Middle East and South America, requires the scaffolding to meet international standards for safety and construction regulations.

Anta Scaffolding offers a complete range of certificated scaffolding systems, including ISO 9001 quality management system certification, CE certification for European market compliance, and SGS third-party product verification, enabling its products to meet the safety and performance standards of multiple regulated markets worldwide.

Prior to shipment, Anta Scaffolding provides complete technical documentation with each order, including structural calculation sheets, load test records, and product safety certifications validated by SGS. This helps customs clearance and simplifies compliance handovers during construction site safety audits in destination markets.

Trusted by Clients Worldwide

Over the past 11 years, Anta Scaffolding has supplied scaffolding systems to customers in more than 55 countries, supporting over 10,000 scaffolding projects worldwide.

In the Middle East, Anta Scaffolding has supplied scaffolding systems for urban development, aviation infrastructure, and petrochemical facility projects across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In South America, the company serves project developers and procurement teams across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and beyond.

For international buyers, Anta Scaffolding engages in active project support, including real-time communication, order tracking, and after-sales assistance from order confirmation through on-site delivery.

"We are committed to becoming your ideal global partner for construction formwork and scaffolding solutions," said Lane Pan, founder of Anta Scaffolding.

About Anta Scaffolding

Founded in 2013, Suzhou Anta Scaffolding Engineering Co., Ltd. is a scaffolding manufacturer and supplier in China, specializing in the production and supply of cuplock scaffolding, ringlock scaffolding, H-frame scaffolding, aluminium scaffolding, scaffolding steel props, and a full range of scaffolding accessories. The company provides contractors with one-stop scaffolding solutions, from product sourcing and custom design to on-site delivery and after-sales support.

Media Contact:

Person: Lane Pan

Email: [email protected]

Suzhou Anta Scaffolding Engineering Co., Ltd.

https://www.antascaffolding.com/

Dubai Office Address: Dubai, International City, Indigo Spectrum 2, G05, +971 50 286 3788

Saudi Office Address: Saudi Arabia, Dammam, +966546076255

China Office Address: 2/F, Building 4, Ruikang Science and Technology Park, No. 86 Suli Road, Changqiao Street, Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China.

SOURCE Suzhou Anta Scaffolding Engineering Co., Ltd.