Antares Labs Launches to Build AI That Thinks, Decides, And Acts Alongside Real Estate's Largest Institutions

Backed by Fifth Wall, the company raised a $7.25M seed round for AI that's custom-built inside the business, not bolted on top of it

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Labs today announced its public launch and $7.25M seed round with participation from Fifth Wall, Base10 Partners, Bloomberg Beta, and Sandwith Ventures.

"Every real estate owner-operator is asking the same question right now: how do we actually put AI to work inside our business? Not a pilot, not a dashboard—something that runs on our data, solves our problems, and compounds over time. Antares Labs exists to answer that. We embed directly with our clients to build AI around strategic capabilities that move the needle—accelerating investments, improving lease-up. The output isn't a report or vendor to manage. It's intelligence that lives inside their business, owned by them, and gets smarter daily," shared Noaman Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer.

Antares Labs starts with the business problem, not the platform. Its forward-deployed teams embed directly with customers to learn how the business actually works, then build company-specific AI solutions around the core problems—without requiring a data lake, system overhaul, or years-long implementation. The platform integrates with every major foundation model (AWS Bedrock, OpenAI, Gemini, Anthropic), routing requests dynamically to balance cost, performance, and quality—so customers are never locked into a single AI provider. Because the platform lives inside the customer's environment, proprietary data, workflows, relationships, and logic stay with the customer. ROI shows up in 30 days, not 30 months.

The problems Antares Labs solves span the full spectrum of real estate operations. For a multifamily developer, that means finding deals in the next high-return submarket before anyone else does. For hospitality REITs, it means giving owners real-time visibility into market dynamics and connecting it to the staffing, service, and spending decisions their operators make every day, instead of learning about them a quarter later in a report. And across every asset type, it means predicting which tenants are likely to churn—before it ever becomes a vacancy or a lost lease. Unlike black-box AI, every Antares Labs recommendation is fully traceable—from data to signal to business strategy—and audit-ready for finance, compliance, and the Board.

Antares Labs is already working with some of the largest owner-operators, including Quarterra. "For over a decade, we've heard the same frustration from the largest owner-operators in the world—decades of institutional knowledge, proprietary data, and hard-won relationships that have never been fully activated," shared Brendan Wallace, Founder, CEO, and CIO, Fifth Wall. "Nobody transforms alone—not on willpower, not on data sitting in a system no one uses. You need something actively working the plan with you, every day. Antares Labs was built to be that for real estate operators. The window to move is now, and the cost of waiting is real. I'm thrilled to bring this vision to life with Noaman and his team, whose deep industry knowledge positions them better than anyone to move fast and activate it."

About Antares Labs

Antares Labs is building the AI brain for real estate—one that turns institutional knowledge into action. Built with operators, for operators, the company helps owners, developers, investors, and asset managers turn proprietary data, workflows, and institutional knowledge into custom AI systems built inside their own environments. Antares Labs is backed by Fifth Wall, Base10 Partners, Bloomberg Beta, and Sandwith Ventures. For more information, please visit antareslabs.ai.

About Fifth Wall

Founded by Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall is the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment. The Firm is driving the growth of nearly 170 companies, backing category-defining PropTech leaders such as Opendoor, Procore, Blend, Hippo, and Bilt Rewards. It's supported by nearly 115 of the world's largest real estate owner-operators including CBRE, Hilton, Hines, Marriott, Public Storage, Related, and Starwood. Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, Fifth Wall's other offices include San Francisco and London. For more information, visit fifthwall.com.

SOURCE Antares Labs