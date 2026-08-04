Antero Announced as Official Jersey Patch Sponsor of WVU Athletics

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in the 2026-2027 athletic season, Antero will be the Official Jersey Patch Sponsor of West Virginia University (WVU) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Antero and WVU reached a five-year partnership in which Antero's logos will be featured on the home and away jerseys of all 18 WVU men's and women's varsity sports, marking the first jersey sponsorship patch in school history.

Antero Resources is the largest producer of energy in West Virginia, producing nearly half of the state's natural gas. The company is an independent oil and gas company that acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia.

"Since beginning operations in West Virginia in 2008, Antero has prioritized investing in the communities in which our team members live and work," said Michael Kennedy, CEO of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream. "Antero is proud to partner with WVU as the Official Jersey Patch Sponsor and support Mountaineer student athletes."

To date, Antero has invested billions of dollars in West Virginia, most recently acquiring additional West Virginia natural gas assets for nearly $4 billion.

In 2023, Antero Resources and Antero Midstream donated $4 million to WVU's Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, their largest philanthropic donation to date. The donation helped provide support for undergraduate and graduate students in petroleum and natural gas engineering and established a first of its kind online master's degree in midstream engineering.

"Antero has a strong history of investment in both the state of West Virginia and West Virginia University," said Conrad Baston, Vice President of Procurement and Administration at Antero Resources and Antero Midstream. "We are thrilled to take the next step in modern college athletics by supporting the student athletes at WVU."

The partnership between Antero and WVU includes Antero's logo patch on every Mountaineer jersey, and a myriad of marketing assets across WVU sports channels.

"Today marks a historic day for West Virginia University," said Wren Baker, Vice President and Director of Athletics at WVU. "Our partnership with Antero is a testament to their on-going commitment to invest in the state of West Virginia, our University, and student athletes. More than 500 student-athletes proudly wear the West Virginia jersey and now they will proudly represent Antero."

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) is an independent oil and gas company that acquires, explores, develops and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), and oil in West Virginia. Through its extensive transportation portfolio, strategic midstream relationships, and integrated marketing approach, Antero delivers natural gas and NGLs to premier markets across the United States and abroad. Antero's partnership with Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) provides reliable access to critical gathering, processing, transportation, and water infrastructure services, making Antero Resources one of the most integrated natural gas operations in Appalachia and in West Virginia. For more information about both companies, visit www.anteroresources.com and www.anteromidstream.com.

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation