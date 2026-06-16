ANTHONY GERACI DOES IT AGAIN: THE FUTURE OF PRIVATE LENDING ARRIVES IN MIAMI

Geraci LLP will unveil groundbreaking technology platforms at Elevate & Activate 2026, from September 28-30 in Miami, promising to transform private lending efficiency and foster vital connections for industry professionals.

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geraci LLP, a trusted legal and strategic advisor in the private lending industry for over two decades, announces Elevate & Activate 2026: The Future of Private Lending. This premier conference reflects the firm's commitment to advancing the private lending industry through innovation, education, and meaningful connections. Registration is now open for this pivotal event in Miami Beach at www.geracievents.com

Elevate & Activate 2026 is designed to unite the entire private lending ecosystem, moving beyond traditional education to foster an environment where private lenders, mortgage brokers, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, fund managers, and service providers can forge connections leading to tangible business outcomes. The event also serves as the stage for Geraci LLP's most ambitious unveiling to date: a series of new technology platforms developed by Anthony Geraci and Jasmine Daya. These innovative solutions aim to enhance efficiency and address real-world challenges within the dynamic private lending marketplace, following the soft launch of Automate Loan Docs at the Wynn Las Vegas earlier this year.

Unparalleled Insights and Connections

Attendees of Elevate & Activate 2026 will gain practical insights from leading voices in private lending, real estate finance, and entrepreneurship. Educational sessions will deliver actionable strategies across market trends, growth, operations, compliance, capital raising, and emerging opportunities. Participants will also receive an exclusive first look at Geraci LLP's groundbreaking technology platforms, engineered to streamline operations, manage risk, and improve business efficiency for private lenders.

"We've spent the last year building behind the scenes, challenging assumptions and asking a simple question: what if private lenders had access to tools and experiences designed specifically for the way they actually do business?" said Anthon Geraci, CEO. "Miami is where we pull back the curtain. If you're serious about where this industry is headed, you need to be in the room. The future of private lending won't just be discussed at Elevate & Activate, it will be unveiled."

Equally critical, the event prioritizes meaningful connections. It is intentionally created to facilitate collaborations, partnerships, and deal-making among attendees, from private lenders meeting borrowers to investors connecting with capital partners. Beyond education and networking, a high-energy atmosphere with immersive experiences and dynamic presentations will engage peers actively shaping the future of private lending and private capital.

Event Details

Elevate & Activate 2026: The Future of Private Lending will take place from September 28–30, 2026, at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. This gathering is designed for a broad spectrum of real estate finance professionals, including private lenders, mortgage brokers, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, fund managers, loan originators, capital raisers, and service providers. It offers a unique combination of educational sessions, keynote presentations, technology unveilings, and curated networking experiences. Additional event information is available at www.geracievents.com.

SOURCE Geraci LLP