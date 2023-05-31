Anti-drone Market size to grow at a CAGR of 27.56% from 2022 to 2027; High demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-drone market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,469.65 million from 2022 to 2027. Also, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 27.56% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Military and Defense, Government, and Commercial), Technology (Electronic system, Laser system, and Kinetic system), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the military and defense segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. In recent years, the use of drones has become more prevalent, which is increasing the need to combat unauthorized or potentially dangerous use. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications. Due to the increase in the number of terrorist attacks worldwide, the demand for anti-drone systems is expected to increase at a rapid pace for defense applications. Download a Sample Report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-drone Market 2023-2027

Anti-drone Market Insights -

Coverage : Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Military and defense, Government, and Commercial), Technology (Electronic system, Laser system, and Kinetic system), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Anti-drone market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Advanced Radar Technology, Airbus SE, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., BSS Holland BV, CerbAir SAS, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 International Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lauren International, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SCG Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Anti-drone Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Increasing investments in R&D is the major trend in the market growth. It is a new trend in the aerospace and defense industry and the technologies used in the manufacturing of anti-drone systems are witnessing several R&D activities. Several vendors are also introducing new technologies and are planning to patent them. For instance, Boeing invested USD 11 million in developing a laser-based anti-drone system in the US. The system uses a 10-kilowatt laser that can hunt a drone using an array of hi-tech drone sensors.

Similarly, in March 2018, the US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a USD 150 million contract for the development, manufacturing, and delivery of two high-power laser weapon systems, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) capabilities by FY2020. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the anti-drone market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Technological and regulatory challenges hinder the market growth of anti-drone during the forecast period. This technology involves detecting, monitoring, and countering drones but there are certain drawbacks associated with these technologies.

Moreover, the detection sensors, such as optical/thermal cameras, radars, acoustic, and radio, have limited range capabilities. Furthermore, the stringent federal regulations are hampering the adoption of anti-drone systems. Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

The anti-drone market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Anti-drone Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Anti-drone Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Anti-drone Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Anti-drone Market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Anti-drone Market vendors

Anti-drone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,469.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Radar Technology, Airbus SE, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., BSS Holland BV, CerbAir SAS, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 International Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lauren International, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SCG Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

