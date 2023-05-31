Anticoagulants Market by Route of Administration to grow by USD 18,091.94 million from 2023 to 2027; The increase in hip and knee surgeries is driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticoagulants market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,091.94 million from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Introduction of novel oral anticoagulants, Growing prevalence of coagulation disorders, and Increase in hip and knee surgeries.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anticoagulants Market 2023-2027

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Technavio categorizes the global anticoagulants market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI S A, LEO Pharma AS, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and United Therapeutics Corp.

Vendor Offerings -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers anticoagulants such as ACITROM which functions as a vitamin K antagonist.

- The company offers anticoagulants such as ACITROM which functions as a vitamin K antagonist. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd - The company offers anticoagulants such as THROMBOSIS.

- The company offers anticoagulants such as THROMBOSIS. AstraZeneca PLC - The company offers anticoagulants under the brand Alexion pharmaceuticals.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report.



Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.



Market Segmentation:

The anticoagulants market report extensively covers market segmentation by route of administration (oral anticoagulants and injectable anticoagulants), type (Factor Xa inhibitors, DTIs, Heparin, and Vitamin K antagonists), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth of oral anticoagulants segment which was valued at USD 19,827.74 million in 2017, will be significant during the forecast period. Oral anticoagulants can be categorized into two types, conventional oral anticoagulants, and NOACs. Conventional oral anticoagulants such as warfarin (COUMADIN) and generic warfarin have been on the market for 50 years. NOACs are indicated for DVT and non-valvular atrial fibrillation. These drugs have shown better results in terms of safety and efficacy when compared to traditional ones.

North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The anticoagulants market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of DVT and pulmonary embolisms in the region. Advanced healthcare system and increasing awareness of the severity of the disease are the primary factors driving the growth of the anticoagulants market in North America. Also, increasing governmnet support in the form of patient assistance programs contributs extensively to the market growth in this region.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver:

The increase in hip and knee surgeries is notably driving the global anticoagulants market growth. Hip and knee replacement surgeries are frequently observed in the elderly population. It is reported that more than 1 million Americans undergo joint replacement surgeries each year. People who have had knee and hip replacement surgery are more likely to develop DVT. Among tjhe aged population, the cases of joint replacements and cardiovascular procedures are commonly observed health concerns. Hence, the increasing number of surgical procedures will increase the chances of developing thromboembolic events after surgeries. This requires treatment using anticoagulants. Therefore, the increase in hip and knee surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the global anticoagulants market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Increasing focus on emerging economies is the primary trend in the global anticoagulants market. Vendors are increasingly turning their attention to untapped markets such as the Middle East, Africa, India, and China due to significant growth in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the regulatory environment in many emerging markets is becoming more favorable for pharmaceutical companies, resulting in easier market entry and a faster approval process for new drugs. Such government supports in the pharmaceutical industry has made it easier for anticoagulant vendors to introduce new drugs and expand their sales volume. Thus, the increasing focus toward emerging economies will drive the growth of the global anticoagulants market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Strong side effects of anticoagulants is a major challengein the global anticoagulants market. Long-term use of anticoagulants can lead to increased cardiovascular risks such as stroke and heart attack. Other side effects of anticoagulants are severe bruising, persistent nosebleeds, and vomiting. The regular or heavy usage of anticoagulants may lead to severe back pain, chest pain, dizziness, headaches, and jaundice. Due to such evident side effects the anticoagulant, the market is witnessing decline in its demand. Hence, increasing awareness on the side effects of anticoagulants is expected to hinder the growth of the global anticoagulants market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Anticoagulants Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anticoagulants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anticoagulants market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Anticoagulants Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Anticoagulants Market vendors

The thrombosis drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 16.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.67%. This report extensively covers thrombosis drugs market segmentation by indication (pulmonary embolism and DVT) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Sedentary lifestyle is one of the key thrombosis drugs market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 877.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27%. This report extensively covers anticoagulant reversal drugs market segmentation by distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Recent developments is one of the key anticoagulant reversal drugs market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Anticoagulants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,091.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI S A, LEO Pharma AS, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and United Therapeutics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







