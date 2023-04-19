Antimicrobial medical textiles market size to grow by USD 1,264.54 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the increasing healthcare spending worldwide - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial medical textiles market size is set to grow by USD 1,264.54 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing healthcare spending worldwide. The healthcare spending around the world includes government initiatives to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) in the healthcare industry, expansion in emerging markets, advances in healthcare, and significant increases in labor costs, which will drive the market growth. Moreover, higher GDP growth rates in India and China will lead to higher healthcare expenditures in these countries, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. This will fuel the demand for antimicrobial medical textiles in the healthcare industry, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about various market scenarios for the historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market 2023-2027

The antimicrobial medical textiles market covers the following areas:

Antimicrobial medical textiles market Sizing

Antimicrobial medical textiles market Forecast

Antimicrobial medical textiles market Analysis

Antimicrobial medical textiles market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The demand for medical textiles that can withstand multiple washing and sterilizations is a key trend in the market. Healthcare facilities use high temperature washing and sterilization processes to combat HAIs. Antimicrobial medical textiles are made from high temperature and chemical resistant materials and treated with antimicrobial agents to withstand these processes. In addition, some manufacturers are researching new techniques to improve the durability of antimicrobial medical textiles. As healthcare facilities continue to prioritize infection control, overall demand for antimicrobial medical textiles that can withstand multiple cleanings and sterilizations remains high. Such factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global antimicrobial medical textile market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The inefficient recycling techniques are challenging the antimicrobial medical textiles market growth. The fibers used in antimicrobial medical textiles are heterogeneous and difficult to recycle. Vendors, end-users, and academic institutions have collaborated to develop a depolymerization technology for thermosetting matrices in medical fibers. The adhesives used to bond various types of polymer fibers can easily degrade, but the process is costly, energy-intensive, and often produces toxic waste. Also, the resulting products are of poor quality, which continues to be a major challenge for the medical textile market.

Antimicrobial medical textiles market 2023-2027:

Segment Overview

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by product (non-woven, woven, and knitted), application (healthcare and hygiene products, non-implantable goods, and implantable goods), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The non-woven segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the antibacterial properties of these textiles are achieved by adding substances such as silver ions, copper ions and triclosan to the fibers. Nonwovens are also considered to be the most effective fabrics that can be used as a barrier against pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global antimicrobial medical textiles market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global antimicrobial medical textiles market.

North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America is the largest geographic segment in the global antimicrobial medical textiles market and will remain the largest segment due to the increasing number of surgeries and increasing medical expenditure during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada have high-class medical facilities. The US market for antimicrobial medical textiles is the largest in the world, and major medical textile manufacturers based in the country are focused on improving the technology used in medical applications. Exports of antimicrobial medical textiles continue to grow as US manufacturers enter emerging markets around the world.

This report describes the key market analysis with the study, synthesis, and summation

of data from multiple sources - View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global antimicrobial medical textiles market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The key players in the market are adopting strategic developments to increase their market share across the world. The key competitive criteria in the market are price, quality, and innovation. However, the ultimate purchase decision is based on the price. Some of the key layers are:

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd: The company offers viscose staple fiber, fertilizers, insulators, viscose filament yarn, branded apparel, carbon black, chemicals, financial services, and antimicrobial medical textiles.

The company offers viscose staple fiber, fertilizers, insulators, viscose filament yarn, branded apparel, carbon black, chemicals, financial services, and antimicrobial medical textiles. Baltex: The company offers antimicrobial medical textiles such as NPD 288 medical gown fabric.

The company offers antimicrobial medical textiles such as NPD 288 medical gown fabric. BASF SE: The company offers antimicrobial medical textiles such as Ultrason E.

The company offers antimicrobial medical textiles such as Ultrason E. BIOCOTE Ltd.: The company offers antimicrobial medical textiles such as BioCote antimicrobial fabric hospital scrubs.

The company offers antimicrobial medical textiles such as BioCote antimicrobial fabric hospital scrubs. Cardinal Health Inc.

Dow Inc.

Herculite Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

KOB GmbH

Milliken and Co.

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

PurThread Technologies Inc.

Quick-Med Technologies Inc.

Sanitized AG

Sciessent LLC

Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,264.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Baltex, BASF SE, BIOCOTE Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dow Inc., Herculite Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., KOB GmbH, Milliken and Co., Noble Biomaterials Inc., PurThread Technologies Inc., Quick-Med Technologies Inc., Sanitized AG, Sciessent LLC, Sinanen Holdings Co., Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Sono-Tek Corp., Unitika Ltd., W.M. BARR Co. Inc., and Winner Medical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

