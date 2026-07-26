AnX Robotica Launches NaviCONNECT™: Connecting the Future of Capsule Endoscopy

PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica, a leader in advanced gastrointestinal diagnostic solutions, today announced the commercial launch of NaviCONNECT™, its next-generation cloud platform designed to streamline capsule endoscopy workflow, simplify practice management, and enhance connectivity across the NaviCam® portfolio of products.

NaviCONNECT provides healthcare providers with secure, cloud-based access to capsule studies and reporting, enabling clinicians to access studies from virtually anywhere. Designed to support the evolving needs of GI practices and health systems, NaviCONNECT delivers a modern, scalable platform that enhances operational efficiency, simplifies software updates, and provides the foundation for future innovations in artificial intelligence and enterprise connectivity.

"NaviCONNECT represents a significant milestone in our vision of delivering a fully connected capsule endoscopy ecosystem," said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at AnX Robotica. "By moving to a secure cloud-based platform, we are providing our customers the option of a simpler, more efficient way to manage capsule studies today while creating the infrastructure to support future AI capabilities, enterprise analytics, and expanded clinical workflow solutions."

NaviCONNECT seamlessly integrates with the AnX Robotica NaviCam Small Bowel portfolio, including NaviCam SB with ProScan™ and NaviCam XS and is designed for future capsule technologies.

The launch of NaviCONNECT reinforces AnX Robotica's commitment to advancing capsule endoscopy through innovative technologies that improve workflow, expand clinical capabilities, and enhance the experience for both providers and patients. As the foundation for the company's digital strategy, NaviCONNECT will continue to evolve with new capabilities designed to support enterprise customers, AI-driven clinical insights, and the future of gastrointestinal diagnostics.

For more information about NaviCONNECT and the complete portfolio of AnX Robotica diagnostic technologies, visit www.anxrobotica.com.

SOURCE AnX Robotica