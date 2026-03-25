AORN Expo 2026 Showcases Evidence-Based Education and Hands-On Learning for Perioperative Nurses

DENVER, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo returns April 11–14 in New Orleans, bringing together perioperative nurses at every career stage for immersive education, professional connection, and practice-shaping dialogue.

The four-day conference features evidence-based education, hands-on engagement with emerging surgical technologies, and exclusive reveals that will help shape perioperative practice in the year ahead.

"The AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo is where perioperative nurses engage with the latest surgical evidence, explore emerging technologies, and exchange ideas that actively shape practice and patient safety," said David Wyatt, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, FAORN, FAAN, AORN CEO and Executive Director. "It's a dynamic space for learning and connection, where nurses step away from the daily intensity of the OR, challenge their thinking, learn from peers, and return to their teams energized, focused, and ready to lead."

Education Built for How Perioperative Nurses Learn, Lead, and Practice Today

AORN Expo 2026 offers a practice-driven education experience built for perioperative professionals at every career stage. Education highlights include:

Evidence-Based Clinical Education: Sessions grounded in the latest surgical evidence focus on infection prevention, surgical smoke safety, patient positioning, guideline implementation, and emerging technologies shaping perioperative care.

Sessions grounded in the latest surgical evidence focus on infection prevention, surgical smoke safety, patient positioning, guideline implementation, and emerging technologies shaping perioperative care. Hands-On and Applied Learning: Interactive formats, including Skill Studios, Learning Labs, and case-based sessions, allow nurses to practice techniques, apply concepts, and translate learning directly into day-to-day perioperative practice.

Interactive formats, including Skill Studios, Learning Labs, and case-based sessions, allow nurses to practice techniques, apply concepts, and translate learning directly into day-to-day perioperative practice. Leadership Summit: A conference-within-the-conference designed for perioperative leaders, with sessions addressing workforce challenges, psychological safety, change management, and strategies for leading teams through complexity.

A conference-within-the-conference designed for perioperative leaders, with sessions addressing workforce challenges, psychological safety, change management, and strategies for leading teams through complexity. Ambulatory Surgery & ASC Hub Programming : Dedicated education for ambulatory surgery professionals, with sessions focused on applying AORN Guidelines in ASCs, improving workflows, strengthening policies and procedures, and supporting patient safety in outpatient settings.

: Dedicated education for ambulatory surgery professionals, with sessions focused on applying AORN Guidelines in ASCs, improving workflows, strengthening policies and procedures, and supporting patient safety in outpatient settings. Educator Hub (new in 2026): A dedicated destination for perioperative educators, offering evidence-based teaching strategies, smarter training approaches, and practical tools to support onboarding, competency development, and staff education across the perioperative continuum.

A dedicated destination for perioperative educators, offering evidence-based teaching strategies, smarter training approaches, and practical tools to support onboarding, competency development, and staff education across the perioperative continuum. Reverse Trade Show: A collaborative learning experience that brings healthcare decision-makers and industry partners together to explore products, technologies, and solutions aligned with organizational priorities.

Innovation on Display in the Expo Hall

The Expo Hall is a central destination for exploring products, technologies, and solutions shaping today's surgical environment. With hundreds of exhibitors, attendees can engage in hands-on demonstrations, speak directly with product experts, and evaluate innovations designed to support patient and staff safety in real-world perioperative settings.

About AORN

Founded in 1949, AORN is the leading professional organization for perioperative nurses, supporting the practice of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based research, nursing education, standards and practice resources to enable optimal outcomes for patients undergoing operative and other invasive procedures. For more information about AORN and its initiatives, visit www.aorn.org.

Contact:

Christian Czerwinski

AORN Content and Communications Manager

[email protected]

315-335-2281

SOURCE The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN)