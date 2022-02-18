APAC Advanced Packaging Industry to 2031 - by Product Type, End-user, and Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Advanced Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific advanced packaging market will grow by 10.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $338.4 billion over 2022-2031 owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics, the growing demand for high-end chips, and the cost reduction and improved efficiency brought by advancing packaging.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific advanced packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific advanced packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Packaging Platform, End User, and Country.



Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Active Packaging

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

Based on Packaging Platform, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Flip Chip CSP

Wafer Level CSP

2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit

Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)

Embedded Die

Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)

Other Packaging Platforms

By End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Sector

Healthcare and Life Science

Aerospace and Defense

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of the regional market by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Packaging Platform, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Active Packaging

3.3 Smart and Intelligent Packaging



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Packaging Platform

4.1 Market Overview by Packaging Platform

4.2 Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

4.3 Flip Chip CSP

4.4 Wafer Level CSP

4.5 2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit

4.6 Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)

4.7 Embedded Die

4.8 Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)

4.9 Other Packaging Platforms



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Automotive and Transportation

5.5 Industrial Sector

5.6 Healthcare and Life Science

5.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.8 Other End Users



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 Australia

6.5 India

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

SUSS Microtec Se

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Universal Instruments Corporation

