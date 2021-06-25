APAC to lead Gas Masks Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry through 2024 | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report

Technavio's report on "Gas Masks Market by Product and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 10.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 26%.

Leading Regional Analysis of Gas Masks Market 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies North America as the second-highest country, where the gas masks market will have the potential to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2024. Factors such as stringent worker safety regulations and the high cost of worker compensation will drive the adoption of respiratory protection equipment, including gas masks in North America over the forecast period.

Europe will be the third-highest country, where the gas masks market will have the potential to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2024. The increasing automation in industries in Western Europe and the increasing consumption of gas masks in manufacturing industries will drive the demand for the gas masks market over the forecast period.

Enquire to know more about the global trends impacting the future of the market.

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44174&type=enquire

Gas Masks Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gas masks market report provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., RPB Safety LLC, RSG Safety BV, and Sundstrom Safety Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Masks Market Size

Gas Masks Market Trends

Gas Masks Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Related Report on Energy Include:

Global Autogas Market- The autogas market is segmented by application (LDV and HDV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Free Sample Report

Global Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market- The petroleum sorbent pads market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, manufacturing industry, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/gas-masks-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio