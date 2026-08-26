ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apaluma, which transforms fragmented regulatory records into a unified ecosystem, today announced that founder and CEO Alicia J. Keyes will participate Aug. 31 in a panel discussion at The Environmental Council of the States' (ECOS) 2026 Fall Meeting in Jackson, Wyo.

"With Apaluma, a location's full regulatory history lives in one connected system," Apaluma founder and CEO Alicia J. Keyes said. "That's what moves permitting faster, clears FOIA requests sooner, and gives agencies a record they can act on."

This year's ECOS fall meeting focuses on exploring novel approaches to emerging challenges like the rapid expansion of data centers, critical minerals mining, and growing concerns around PFAS and microplastics. Keyes' panel, Data Insights for Improved Outcomes, will detail techniques for shrinking the oil and gas footprint, from strengthening methane detection and GHG reporting to leveraging open data to expand produced water reuse.

"The challenges on the ECOS agenda all come back to one question: Can regulators find and trust their own data?" Keyes said. "When the answer is yes, outcomes improve — and I look forward to explaining how on the panel."

About Apaluma

Government agencies hold the data that shapes daily life: Permits, regulations, and environmental records are all public records. Most of it sits in PDFs, scanned ledgers, and incompatible databases. It exists, but no one can use it. Apaluma transforms these fragmented regulatory records into one connected ecosystem. The records become searchable, secure, mapped to real-world locations, and governed by each agency's own rules. The platform is purpose-built for the full regulatory life cycle and serves analysts, scientists, and regulators who need answers in hours, not weeks.

For more information, visit www.apaluma.com.

FAQ

Where can I hear from Apaluma at the 2026 ECOS Fall Meeting?

Apaluma founder and CEO Alicia J. Keyes will speak on the Data Insights for Improved Outcomes panel Aug. 31 at the 2026 ECOS Fall Meeting, New Vistas in Environmental Protection, held Aug. 30–Sept. 2 at Trailborn Jackson Hole, 400 E. Snow King Ave., Jackson, Wyo.

What environmental data does Apaluma work with?

Government agencies hold the world's most critical data sets around air, water, energy, and waste — data that shapes daily life via permits, regulations, environmental records, and public filings.

How does Apaluma unify government environmental data?

Apaluma links every facility, permit, violation, and record by meaning through data ontology, not just by keyword, so queries surface the full regulatory picture of a location.

How does Apaluma handle environmental data digitization?

Apaluma ingests decades of scanned PDFs, classifying and normalizing records into structured intelligence. The platform also connects legacy systems without rip-and-replace, so agency data stays where it lives.

Can Apaluma support a public environmental data project?

In New Mexico, the Apaluma platform ingested every public document the New Mexico Environment Department has ever filed, normalized it, and made the entire archive searchable from a single interface, with cited sources on every answer.

Does Apaluma work with air pollution data, pollution data, and air quality data for government agencies?

The platform connects monitoring feeds and sensor data to decades of permitting context on a single dashboard, unifying siloed state, federal, city, and county records into maps, charts, and dashboards in one place.

Does Apaluma offer water-quality data solutions?

Apaluma is used daily by permit reviewers, compliance officers, and water-quality analysts — all without hallucinated facts or untraceable claims.

For more information:

[email protected]

SOURCE Apaluma