Apica Redefines Synthetic Monitoring for the Agentic AI Era

New Vanguard capability extends Apica's decade-long synthetic monitoring heritage to validate whether AI agents complete their work correctly and not just whether they respond

SUMMARY

Apica introduces synthetic monitoring for agentic AI workflows, in Vanguard, its synthetic monitoring product, extending the synthetic monitoring heritage the company pioneered for enterprise digital infrastructure to the AI era

Unlike existing LLM observability tools that only monitor real traffic after the fact, Apica's approach also runs the AI agent workflow on a schedule and validates whether it completed correctly, catching hallucinations, silent tool failures, and workflow drift before users experience them

The capability is delivered through Vanguard's Advanced Scripting Engine for Agentic AI, a scripting capability that predates other vendors' synthetic monitoring features and was designed from the ground up for deep behavioral validation, not adapted from web and API uptime checks

Paired with Apica Flow, the industry's leading telemetry pipeline, Apica is the only product suite that both ensures AI workflows are operating and addresses the most critical infrastructure challenge of the AI era: Exploding data volumes

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apica, the agentic-ready telemetry data management and observability company, today announced a new capability that extends its industry-leading synthetic monitoring to the demands of enterprise agentic AI. As AI agents move from experimental to operational, running customer service, fraud detection, compliance, and DevOps workflows in production, the company is introducing the first synthetic monitoring service purpose-built to validate whether those agents complete their work correctly, not just whether they generate a response, in Vanguard, its synthetic monitoring product.

Blog: Your AI Agent Passed Every Test. It Was Still Wrong

The enterprise AI era has exposed a structural gap in existing observability tooling. An AI agent can return a healthy status code, produce valid output, and mention the right company name, while having hallucinated its findings, skipped a required tool call, or hidden a failure behind a confident answer. No status check, LLM dashboard, or traditional synthetic test catches this. Apica's new capability does.

"The organizations winning with AI agents in production are the ones that treat infrastructure as a competitive advantage," said Mathias Thomsen, CEO, Apica. "Apica built synthetic monitoring as a core business before it became a platform feature for others. That depth, now extended to agentic AI, is why our customers can deploy with confidence, cost control, and governance. Being agentic-ready in the context of user experience is knowing your agents are doing their jobs correctly, every time they run."

Apica's approach validates AI agent correctness across five independent layers: Transport, response schema, behavioral contract, trace and log correlation, and semantic output quality. The result is a single pass/fail verdict with a plain-language diagnosis, not more telemetry to interpret. Combined with Apica Flow's pipeline-level control of the telemetry those agents generate, Apica gives enterprises the complete infrastructure layer agentic AI runs on.

Apica's recent Omdia research study of 300+ enterprise IT decision-makers found that 59% of organizations have already terminated or delayed an agentic AI deployment due to observability costs, and that enterprises with a telemetry pipeline are 50% more likely to be prepared for the data volumes agentic AI demands. To download the full report, visit https://www.apica.io/state-of-agentic-ready-observability-infrastructure-report-2026/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Apica announcing?

Apica is extending Vanguard's synthetic monitoring capability to offer an active, scheduled approach to testing whether digital workflows complete correctly. The new capability, built on Apica's Advanced Scripting Engine for Agentic AI, validates whether an AI agent followed its intended reasoning path, called the right tools, and produced semantically correct output. It runs on a schedule from multiple geographic locations and delivers a single pass/fail verdict with a plain-language diagnosis.

How is this different from existing AI observability tools?

LLM observability tools monitor real traffic after the fact; they tell you what happened inside the model. Apica proactively runs the agent workflow on a schedule before users are affected and validates correctness across five independent layers, including behavioral contract validation and semantic output quality. An agent can pass every existing check, HTTP 200, valid JSON, correct format, and still be hallucinating or hiding a broken tool. Apica is built to catch exactly that.

Why Apica and not other vendors or a pure-play LLM eval vendor?

Apica built enterprise synthetic monitoring as a core business before other vendors made it a platform feature. That heritage means Apica's scripting capability was designed for deep behavioral validation from the start, not adapted from web and API uptime checks. And unlike pure-play LLM evaluation tools that cover one half of the problem, Apica also controls the telemetry pipeline those agents generate through Apica Flow, making it the only platform that addresses both the data volume challenge and the correctness validation challenge together. Apica also supports flexible deployment across SaaS, hosted, on-premises, and MSP environments, a requirement for regulated enterprises where data residency and infrastructure control are non-negotiable.

What is Apica Vanguard's Advanced Scripting Engine for Agentic AI?

It is the scripting infrastructure that powers Apica Vanguard's synthetic monitoring capability. It executes multi-step validation workflows against AI agent endpoints, cross-references OpenTelemetry traces and logs, registers custom error types, and surfaces structured findings in the Apica dashboard. It is built for the non-deterministic, tool-dependent reasoning chains that characterize agentic AI.

Who is this for?

Enterprise organizations running AI agents in production, or planning to, across financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, and technology sectors. It is particularly relevant for teams that have deployed or evaluated agentic AI for cybersecurity, compliance, fraud detection, or DevOps use cases, where silent failures carry significant business risk.

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About Apica

Apica provides agentic-ready infrastructure built for the AI era. Apica helps enterprises take control of exploding telemetry volumes by providing the pipeline control, metrics foundation, and data readiness that AI agents demand, at up to 40% lower total cost of ownership than legacy observability platforms. Unlike platform-centric solutions that ingest everything indiscriminately and charge at every step, Apica's pipeline-first architecture processes, enriches, and governs telemetry before costly platform ingestion, giving enterprises clean, governed, real-time data without vendor lock-in. Apica Ascent, the only complete telemetry data management product suite built for agentic AI environments, serves global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and technology sectors.

Recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Learn more at www.apica.io or visit www.docs.apica.io

SOURCE Apica