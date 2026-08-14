Apos Launches Preonic Rev 4, Bringing Massive Updates to a Cornerstone of the Custom Keyboard Movement

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apos today announced the launch of the Preonic Rev 4, the newest generation of Jack Humbert's influential ortholinear keyboard and the most significant modernization of the platform in years.

Compact Design Keeps Frequently Used Keys Closer to Your Fingers Built for Customization

The Preonic traces its lineage to Jack Humbert, founder of OLKB and the engineer of the Planck keyboard, whose work helped shape the modern custom mechanical-keyboard movement. Humbert was an early advocate for smaller, programmable keyboards built around layers rather than an ever-growing number of physical keys. His work on the Planck also helped give rise to QMK, the open-source firmware platform that became fundamental to custom keyboard design.

Among Humbert's most consequential ideas was a simple question: why should keyboards remain organized around conventions inherited from the typewriter?

The Preonic answered by replacing staggered rows with a compact ortholinear grid, keeping frequently used commands closer to the fingers and using programmable layers to let users shape the layout around their own habits.

The custom keyboard world has changed considerably since the Preonic first appeared. RP2040 controllers, hotswap sockets, rotary encoders, RGB systems, USB daughterboards, and increasingly sophisticated QMK configurations have become familiar parts of modern keyboard design. The Rev 4 brings the Preonic into that environment without abandoning the layout and philosophy that made it groundbreaking in the first place.

The electronics have been redesigned around a new four-layer hotswap PCB powered by an RP2040 microcontroller. It remains fully QMK-compatible while adding SWD breakout pads for advanced development and debugging, enhanced ESD protection, and support for universal USB daughterboards.

The Rev 4 also dramatically expands the platform's customization potential. The PCB supports up to ten rotary encoder positions, including improved compatibility with double-detent encoders, allowing users to build controls for volume, scrolling, media playback, layer switching, macros, and other functions directly into their layouts.

Full per-key RGB backlighting and integrated underglow are now standard, with additional connection points for external RGB accessories. The board supports 2x 2u, 1x 2u, and full-grid configurations, while a CNC-machined aluminum case in three available colors completes the kit.

The Preonic Rev 4 represents the continuation of an idea that helped define enthusiast keyboards: that a keyboard does not have to be a fixed appliance. It can be programmable, personal, repairable, and continuously reshaped around the person using it.

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SOURCE Apos Inc.