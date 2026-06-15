APP Group Highlights the Role of Sustainable Products for Hospitality and F&B Ahead of World Cup 2026

ORANGE, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group highlights the growing role of sustainable paper-based products for hospitality and food and beverage businesses as they prepare for World Cup 2026. With 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the tournament is expected to bring a sharp rise in visitors, meals served, and on-the-go consumption across host cities.

The waste challenge is already visible from past tournaments. During the previous World Cup, more than 2,100 tonnes of stadium waste were collected, including 202 tonnes of plastic materials, 65 tonnes of paper and cardboard, 60 tonnes of metals, and 4 tonnes of glass. For hotels, restaurants, cafés, caterers, and event venues, sustainability will increasingly be shaped by practical everyday choices: how food is presented, how takeaway orders are packed, and what materials are used in high-volume service.

"Sustainability in hospitality is often shaped by the small details guests interact with every day, from packaging to tissue products," said Ian Lifshitz, Head of Sustainability & Public Affairs for the Americas at APP Group. "Through Foopak and our broader sustainability commitments, we aim to support businesses in making choices that are practical, responsible, and ready for high-volume service environments."

Foopak, APP Group's paperboard brand, provides certified, eco-friendly packaging for F&B businesses. Foopak Bio Natura is a plastic-free, PFAS-free, and compostable solution safe for direct food contact. Designed for high-volume applications like cups and trays, it helps brands reduce environmental impact while maintaining high performance and quality.

For APP Group, Foopak is part of a broader sustainability journey. Through Regenesis, the company brings together commitments on forest conservation and restoration, carbon management, production innovation, community empowerment, and long-term partnerships. World Cup 2026 offers the hospitality and F&B sectors a chance to prioritize sustainable guest experiences. Through Foopak and Regenesis, APP Group provides functional, scalable solutions to help the industry transition toward environmentally thoughtful service.

About APP Group

APP Group is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

SOURCE APP Group