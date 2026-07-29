Apple Montessori Schools Brings 50+ Years of Montessori Education Legacy to Pennsylvania for the First Time

New Warrington Location Marks Apple Montessori Schools' First Expansion Beyond New Jersey, Features a State-of-the-Art Campus and Signature Saltwater Pool

WARRINGTON, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Montessori Schools, a trusted leader in early childhood education, is proud to announce the opening of Apple Montessori Warrington for the 2026-2027 school year, starting this September. After more than five decades of helping children build strong academic and life foundations across New Jersey, this school will mark Apple Montessori's first location in Pennsylvania.

The opening is a major milestone for Apple Montessori Schools as it expands outside New Jersey, bringing to Bucks County a trusted early childhood model that has served thousands of families since 1972. Located in the heart of Valley Square, the new campus features thoughtfully designed, natural light-drenched classrooms, dedicated outdoor learning spaces, and Apple Montessori's signature saltwater pool.

Serving children ages 6 weeks to 6 years, Apple Montessori Warrington combines core Montessori principles with a strong academic curriculum that helps children develop independence, confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning. Led by experienced, Montessori-trained teachers, each child is given the freedom, guidance, and personalized encouragement to learn at their own pace while building key academic skills through a unique phonics-based literacy program, with many Apple Montessori students reading at age 4. In addition, the curriculum also includes music, art, foreign language, yoga, sign language, character development, thoughtfully integrated classroom technology, outdoor classrooms, and more.

"We're thrilled to be expanding into Pennsylvania and welcoming local families into our Apple Montessori community," said Ryan Mullin, President at Apple Montessori Schools. "We know that choosing a school for children in the early years is one of the most important decisions for a child's future, and many parents are looking for high-quality care alongside strong academic support, and we're excited to be able to bring that experience to this new community."

Leading the charge at Warrington are two experienced Montessori educators: School Director Amanda Gearhart and Education Director Stacey Venuto. Ms. Gearhart brings nearly 20 years of experience in education, including almost 15 years leading a Montessori classroom before becoming the school director. Her deep expertise in Montessori education and commitment to fostering supportive learning environments will help establish a strong foundation for the Warrington community. Ms. Venuto has nearly 25 years of experience as a Montessori Director and is passionate about fostering a love of learning and supporting each child's unique developmental journey. She spent the past 15 years teaching just miles from the Warrington school and is a proud member of the Warrington community herself.

Families interested in learning more can schedule a tour by visiting https://applemontessorischools.com/locations/warrington.

About Apple Montessori Schools

Founded by Rex and Jane Bailey in 1972, Apple Montessori Schools has proudly served and refined the early education experience for over 50 years. Driven by a mission to educate, enrich, and inspire children to reach their fullest potential as kind, independent, curious, and happy individuals, Apple Montessori provides thoughtfully prepared learning environments across 21 school locations throughout New Jersey, designed around how children grow, learn, and discover best. Rooted in the Montessori philosophy and strengthened by a proven academic approach, Apple Montessori helps children build strong foundations in literacy, math, independence, confidence, and curiosity from their earliest years. Recognized and affirmed through accreditation by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools, Apple Montessori's educators have helped countless children thrive in the classroom and beyond, preparing them not just for the next grade but for a lifetime of learning, happiness, and success. See how the Apple Montessori difference can benefit your child by visiting http://www.applemontessorischools.com.

SOURCE Apple Montessori Schools