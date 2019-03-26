Application Service Providers Look to Automation

STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Application service providers across the Americas are increasingly automating the application lifecycle as a way to reduce costs and improve speed for clients, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services – Pan America report sees benefits for both large and small clients from application automation. "The automation trend is irreversible because it reduces costs while improving time to market and quality," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

Application development platforms are now using libraries, microservices, the cloud, low-code programming, test automation and bots for script writing, the report said. Maintenance platforms, meanwhile, use cognitive and artificial intelligence to automate ticket classification, to troubleshoot and to run scripts that automate service delivery.

Digital labor has gone beyond bot-based automation to include diagnostic, predictive and remediating capabilities using intelligence acquired over time, the report adds. "Automated and digital labor helps the current ADM workforce focus on higher-value issues," Herrera added.

The report also sees a rising demand for hybrid cloud environments from enterprise ADM clients. Enterprises are increasingly creating cloud-native applications that can be moved directly to the public cloud, but many of them have a pool of applications that still reside in the private cloud for security and regulatory reasons.

The report finds that agile is the de facto standard for new application development, but traditional development still accounts for 70 percent of all development revenues. The Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is the most popular development framework. However, the report also sees DevSecOps replacing DevOps because of the application security concerns of ADM clients.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services – Pan America report evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across three quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development and Continuous Testing.

The report names Capgemini, IBM and Wipro as leaders in all three quadrants, and Accenture, Cognizant, Softtek and Tech Mahindra as leaders in two. DXC Technology, everis – an NTT DATA Company, HCL, Infosys and Stefanini are named leaders in one quadrant.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

