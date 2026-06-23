Applied Computing wins Excellence in Computational Intelligence award at Downstream India Excellence Awards 2026

NEW DELHI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Computing, the company pioneering foundational AI for energy operators, has been awarded the "Excellence in Computational Intelligence" recognition at the Downstream India Excellence Awards 2026.

The award was presented as part of this year's Global Refining & Petrochemicals Congress (GRPC) by Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Ganapati D. Yadav, Chairman, Scientific Advisory Committee, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Dr R.K. Malhotra (Former Director General, Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry - FIPI).

The award recognises Orbital, Applied Computing's foundation model for energy operations, and the results it is delivering inside working refineries and petrochemical plants. The GRPC Governing Council pointed to the company's role in helping operators run ageing, complex infrastructure more efficiently and with lower emissions, at a time when the industry is under growing pressure to do both at once.

Founded in London, Applied Computing builds foundational AI for energy operations. Its Orbital platform provides real-time optimisation that operators can trust in the most complex environments, from refineries and petrochemical facilities to LNG, wind and hydro.

"Awards that come from within the industry carry special importance, because they are judged by the people who run these plants and know exactly how hard the problems are," said Hari Ramani, Vice President of Applied Computing. "Downstream operators in India are working at a scale and complexity that does not exist anywhere else, and being recognised by this community tells us that what Orbital does on the ground is landing where it counts. That is the recognition we care about most."

The award was presented during the Downstream India Excellence Awards Ceremony at Sovereign Hall, Hotel Le Méridien, New Delhi, bringing together senior dignitaries, policymakers, industry leaders and global stakeholders shaping the future of the downstream industry.

The recognition follows a period of strong momentum for Applied Computing. The company has established India as its primary global growth market, opening a Bangalore office in December 2025. Last year, Applied Computing raised one of the largest ever seed rounds for a UK AI company, and appointed former Shell AI leader Dan Jeavons as President.

The company also announced strategic partnerships with Databricks and Falkor, a KONGSBERG Company, embedding Orbital into existing data platforms and digital twin environments to enable real-time optimisation across industrial operations.

About Applied Computing:

Applied Computing builds energy's foundation model. Orbital is the first foundation model built specifically for energy operations, combining physics-grounded intelligence with models across chemical engineering, time-series forecasting and language. Orbital provides real-time optimisation that operators can trust in the most complex environments, from refineries and petrochemical facilities to LNG, wind and hydro. Founded in London by Callum Adamson (CEO) and Dr Sam Tukra (Chief AI Officer), Applied Computing is already working with some of the world's most complex industrial sites. The firm recently raised one of the largest ever seed rounds for a UK AI company.

Learn more about Orbital at www.appliedcomputing.com.

SOURCE Applied Computing