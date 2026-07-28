Apply Government Solutions Launches New Brand to Advance Federal HR Modernization

Formerly Monster Government Solutions, the company introduces FedHire, the industry-leading federal hiring platform

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apply Government Solutions™ (ApplyGov™), formerly Monster Government Solutions, announced today its new brand identity, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted federal technology partner dedicated to advancing federal hiring. The company also introduced FedHire™ as the new name for its flagship talent acquisition system, previously known as Monster Hiring Management Enterprise, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering secure, modern, and mission-ready hiring technology for federal agencies.

ApplyGov delivers purpose-built, federally compliant human capital technology and services that combine more than 24 years of continuous innovation with a thorough understanding of federal hiring. Its proven platform, FedHire, is FedRAMP Certified and helps agencies automate hiring while adapting to each agency's unique mission and workforce requirements. Backed by a team that understands the complexities of federal talent acquisition, the responsible application of artificial intelligence, actionable data analytics, and the critical importance of enterprise integrations, ApplyGov enables agencies to deliver better hiring outcomes.

The timing of the ApplyGov announcement aligns with the government's focus on HR modernization, including the expansion of the Human Resources Quality Services Management Office (HR-QSMO) to promote commercial innovation and reduce reliance on government-developed systems. ApplyGov is also preparing to integrate FedHire with the planned governmentwide Human Capital Management System, starting with Wave 1 agencies.

"The launch of Apply Government Solutions reflects the evolution of our company and the future we're building alongside our customers," said Susan Fallon Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Apply Government Solutions. "With the federal workforce undergoing significant changes, the opportunity to modernize how government hires talent has never been greater. As ApplyGov, we will continue helping federal agencies apply the best of private sector innovation to advance merit-based hiring, improve the federal hiring experience, and better serve the American people."

For more information about the ApplyGov brand launch, visit [www.applygovernmentsolutions.com/launch]

About Apply Government Solutions

Apply Government Solutions is the commercial leader of federal talent acquisition technology solutions and a trusted human capital partner to government agencies. The company improves agency hiring through intelligent, highly configurable software and a customer-first approach. Its flagship platform, FedHire, is FedRAMP Certified and supports agencies in classifying, assessing, hiring, onboarding, and retaining mission-critical talent. For more information, visit applygovernmentsolutions.com.

SOURCE ApplyGov