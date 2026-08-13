Approved Freight Forwarders Named a 2026 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics

Company earns Top 100 recognition for the eighth consecutive year

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Freight Forwarders has been named a 2026 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has been included on the annual list.

Approved Freight Forwarders is a third-party logistics provider specializing in freight transportation to and from Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and Puerto Rico. The company provides ocean and air freight, consolidation, trucking, warehousing and other logistics services for businesses shipping to and from these markets.

The annual Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL list recognizes third-party logistics providers that serve the transportation and supply chain needs of the publication's readers.

Approved has focused on non-contiguous U.S. markets for more than three decades, developing experience with the transportation requirements, carrier networks and local operating conditions involved in moving freight to and from Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and Puerto Rico.

"Being named a Top 100 3PL for the eighth consecutive year is meaningful because it recognizes the work our teams do every day," said Paul Talbert, Vice President. "These are specialized markets, and our customers depend on us to understand the details and help make the shipping process easier. For us, that means bringing the same level of care and accountability whether we're handling one pallet or coordinating a much larger supply chain."

Approved's freight operations are strengthened by its position within The DeWitt Companies, a family of transportation and logistics companies with a 99-year history. As part of this larger organization, Approved has access to an established network of assets, infrastructure, resources and expertise across its core markets—providing customers with the capabilities and support of a larger organization combined with deep local market knowledge.

The company's City of Industry, California, operation serves as a primary consolidation and logistics hub for Pacific-bound freight. Across Hawaii, Approved benefits from established operations and resources on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, providing strong local capabilities throughout the state. In Guam, owned assets and an established local presence further support freight moving to and from the island.

In Alaska and Puerto Rico, Approved draws on the capabilities of the broader DeWitt network together with experienced teams and on-the-ground market knowledge. This combination of organizational scale, established resources and local expertise gives Approved the support and flexibility to navigate the distinct requirements of freight moving to and from each of its core markets.

The company's experience also includes navigating the requirements associated with Jones Act ocean transportation. Its teams coordinate freight consolidation, ocean transportation, air freight, warehousing, trucking and final delivery based on customers' individual shipping requirements.

Having access to infrastructure and personnel in key origin and destination markets gives Approved greater involvement throughout the transportation process and allows its teams to address issues locally when they arise.

Approved serves customers across a range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, construction and government. Shipments range from individual pallets and less-than-container-load freight to full container loads, project cargo and ongoing supply chain programs.

The 2026 recognition continues a run of eight consecutive appearances on the Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL list.

"As we grow, our focus is on continuing to deepen our expertise in the markets we serve and making it easier for customers to move freight through them," said Talbert. "We want customers to know the people handling their freight, have confidence in the process and feel like they have a partner who is accountable from beginning to end."

About Approved Freight Forwarders

Approved Freight Forwarders is a third-party logistics provider specializing in freight transportation to and from Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and Puerto Rico, as well as international markets. For more than three decades, the company has provided freight consolidation, ocean freight, air freight, trucking, warehousing, project logistics and customized supply chain services.

Approved Freight Forwarders is part of The DeWitt Companies, a family of transportation and logistics businesses with a 99-year history and operations serving Hawaii, Guam, Alaska and markets throughout the Pacific. As part of this larger organization, Approved operates and has access to strategically located assets and facilities in City of Industry, California; Hawaii; and Guam, supported by logistics professionals with extensive experience in the markets the company serves.

Through the DeWitt family of companies, Approved is supported by an established network of transportation assets, facilities and local expertise at key origin and destination points. This combination of organizational scale, physical resources and local market knowledge provides customers with greater support and continuity throughout the shipping process.

SOURCE Approved Freight Forwarders